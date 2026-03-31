Avora Residences Launches "Continuum," Introducing a New Private Membership Club at Sea

At the center of Continuum is Avora Lumina, a Regent Seven Seas vessel being transformed into a boutique residential and private membership experience. The ship is being reimagined to deliver the level of service, privacy, and design typically associated with private mega yachts, while offering the infrastructure of long-duration global travel.

Members will have access to:

Private Continuum Suites across dedicated decks

24/7 white-glove butler service

Exclusive rotating culinary programming with world-class chefs

Members-only dining venues and private salons

A fully integrated global concierge managing door-to-door travel

The experience extends well beyond the vessel, with a focus on seamless, high-touch access both onboard and ashore. Membership includes:

Priority shore access with private tender service

Curated water experiences, including submarine and watercraft in select destinations

Access to global events such as Monaco Grand Prix, Cannes Film Festival, and Art Basel

Private aviation coordination and jet partnerships

Chauffeured transfers and executive-level security services

Continuum follows a continuous three-year global itinerary, visiting more than 140 countries across seven continents, with routes designed to align with seasonal highlights and major global events. Members have the flexibility to join and depart as they choose, positioning the experience as a movable residence rather than a fixed itinerary.

Membership is intentionally limited to 150 globally, from a $150,000 initiation fee and annual dues of $75,000, providing up to 60 days of onboard access per year. This structure is designed to maintain availability, foster a curated community, and deliver a consistently high level of service.

"Continuum was never designed for scale—it was designed for precision," said Mikael Petterson, Founder of Avora Residences.

Continuum removes the operational complexities traditionally associated with yacht ownership while maintaining access to the lifestyle - eliminating the need for maintenance, staffing, and fragmented travel planning.

"Luxury today is about accumulating unique experiences without compromise. A luxury yachting lifestyle," added Petterson.

The concept also incorporates a dedicated longevity and wellness platform, offering:

Advanced diagnostics and preventative health programs

Access to leading practitioners in performance and recovery

Personalized wellness protocols integrated into daily life

Continuum is also designed to be digital asset–enabled, reflecting the evolving preferences of globally mobile, modern wealth holders. By supporting cryptocurrency transactions and integrating with digital asset ecosystems, Continuum offers a seamless, flexible experience aligned with a more fluid, borderless approach to wealth.

Continuum is now accepting a limited number of founding members. For more information or to request consideration, visit AvoraResidences.com/Continuum.

About Avora Residences

Avora Residences is a luxury residential cruise brand at sea, created by industry pioneers who helped shape the modern residential cruising category. Designed as a distinct and elevated concept, Avora delivers refined, long-term ocean living for individuals seeking exceptional design, service, and the freedom to explore the world without limits. For more information, visit www.AvoraResidences.com.

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SOURCE Avora Residences