Avram Miller Appointed Senior Strategic Advisor to Varana Capital's Chai 10X Fund

DENVER, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varana Capital is pleased to announce the appointment of Avram Miller as Senior Strategic Advisor to the Chai 10X Fund. Launched in the wake of the October 7th attacks on Israel, the fund aims to harness Israeli innovation and bolster its resilience during these critical times.

Avram Miller, Co-Founder of Intel Capital and former Vice President of Corporate Development at Intel, has been instrumental in shaping the digital age. His pioneering efforts in developing residential broadband set the stage for the modern internet infrastructure. With a rich history in high-tech innovation, including significant roles in applying technology to medical care, Miller brings a wealth of experience to the Chai 10X Fund. His previous academic positions at Erasmus University and Tel Aviv University further highlight his deep connection with educational and technological advancement.

Since retiring from Intel in 1999, Miller has actively advised and invested in early-stage companies across various sectors globally, with a particular focus on the Israeli start-up ecosystem. He currently serves as a Director of Renovaro, a Nasdaq-listed company at the forefront of cancer diagnosis and treatment using cutting-edge AI and genomic technologies.

Miller's autobiography, "The Flight of a Wild Duck," details his remarkable journey from overcoming childhood challenges to becoming a key figure in Silicon Valley's venture capital scene. "His story echoes the resilience and innovative spirit the Chai 10X Fund aims to support in Israel," said Ezra Gardner, Varana Capital Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

"Working with Varana Capital allows me to contribute to the Israeli economy by doing what I know best, creating successful companies," said Avram Miller.

