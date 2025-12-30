AVTRAC EXPANDS ARCS PLATFORM WITH LLM-POWERED INTELLIGENCE, DELIVERING PORTFOLIO-WIDE INSIGHT INTO AIRCRAFT TECHNICAL RECORDS

Natural-language access to structured aircraft records enables faster decisions and proactive asset management

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avtrac is pleased to announce the successful launch of an expansion proof of concept (PoC) for its proprietary Aircraft Records Control System (ARCS), integrating Large Language Model (LLM) protocols to unlock a new level of intelligence across aircraft technical records portfolios.

This latest evolution of ARCS transforms structured aircraft records into an intelligent, interactive asset management environment that will provide asset owners, lessors, and operators with unmatched visibility into component control, asset health, and predictive condition management. By combining Avtrac's 35 years of aircraft transition expertise with advanced AI-driven querying and validation, the expanded ARCS platform enables faster, more confident decision-making throughout the entire asset lifecycle.

The LLM integration allows technical and commercial teams to interrogate vast repositories of digitized and structured records using natural language, instantly surfacing validated insights that traditionally required extensive manual review. Portfolio-wide trends, potential compliance risks, and early indicators of maintenance events can now be identified proactively; supporting complete value maximization and stronger residual value protection.

Crucially, this intelligence is underpinned by ARCS' functional data structuring, purpose-built for aviation asset management. The platform's practical, easy-to-navigate user experience ensures that users can access highly specific information without technical friction, making complex records intelligence actionable for both engineering and commercial stakeholders. This combination of structured data architecture and intuitive UX remains exclusive to ARCS.

"This expansion represents a significant step forward in how the industry interacts with aircraft technical records," said, Adam Belusko, Global Head of Marketing at Avtrac. "By embedding LLM capabilities directly into ARCS, we are not only accelerating records review and oversight, but also enabling predictive, portfolio-level intelligence that directly supports asset value optimization."

Meet Avtrac at Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Dublin

Avtrac will be attending the upcoming Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Conference in Dublin, where attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the Avtrac team and learn more about the ARCS platform and its latest AI-powered expansion.

Conference participants are invited to discuss how ARCS' enhanced intelligence capabilities can support aircraft transitions, portfolio management, and long-term asset strategies in an increasingly data-driven aviation market.

For meeting requests or additional information ahead of the event, please contact John Eichten or visit the Avtrac-Dublin Growth Frontiers Page.

