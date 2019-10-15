Avtron Aerospace and Testek, LLC Become Testek Solutions

WIXOM, Mich., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avtron Aerospace and Testek, LLC today announced the two companies will now conduct business under one name and one brand as Testek Solutions. The two aerospace test equipment companies joined in December 2016 and have shared operations but have maintained both brands until today.

"The combination of brands was a logical evolution as we streamline design, manufacturing, customer service, and support," said Testek Solutions CEO, Bruce DeWitt. "We're excited about the new brand and new identity as we continue to deliver reliable, high-quality test equipment that provides on-schedule certification testing results OEMs, MROs, and operators need to succeed in the aerospace industry."

In preparing the new branding, Avtron and Testek partnered with TREW Marketing, a marketing consulting company which advises technically focused B2B companies.

Testek Solutions launched their newly redesigned website on Friday. The company will be exhibiting at MRO Europe this week in London, England at booth #2237. To learn more, visit https://www.testek.com/blog/the-new-testek-solutions.

About Testek Solutions

Aircraft component OEMs, MRO facilities and operators depend on Testek Solutions for highly reliable aerospace test equipment to certify hydraulics, power generation, avionics, fuel, lube, actuator, and pneumatic components. With a 50-year track record of success, Testek uniquely holds long-term OEM partnerships, provides the industry's leading equipment warranty, and support from a dedicated worldwide team.

About TREW Marketing

TREW Marketing, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a full-service inbound marketing firm serving B2B companies in North America that target technical markets. With extensive research and deep experience in the embedded, control and automation, test and measurement, and technology industries, TREW Marketing provides marketing strategy and ongoing implementation to help customers efficiently and effectively achieve business goals.

