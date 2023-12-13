Avvenire Electric Vehicles Launches Investment Offering Open to All Investors

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. is excited to launch its Regulation A (REG A) financing campaign, offering shares at an attractive $1.50 each, complemented by a full warrant at $3.25. This global opportunity invites participation in advancing our revolutionary electric mobility solutions, with a minimum investment of $1,000 and exclusive perks for investors.

Avvenire The line up of Avvenire features the next generation of 3 wheeled vehicles, The Leggera is the newest vehicle in the Avvenire lineup.

Committed to reshaping the Electric Vehicle (EV) landscape, Avvenire aims to establish itself as a leader in sustainable and cutting-edge transportation. CEO Aldo Baiocchi emphasizes, "Don't let the road define you. Our products make everyday life more interesting!"

Envisioning a future where electric mobility is transformative, Avvenire's mission is unwavering. We aim to lead the global EV market by creating a cost-effective, environmentally sustainable lineup of transportation solutions for everyday use.

The Avvenire Series represents a groundbreaking leap in personal mobility, featuring an innovative range of vehicles. From urban electric cars to flying vehicles, the Avvenire Series will revolutionize transportation, with production starting in 2024.

Investors contributing a minimum of $1,000 will receive exclusive perks, enhancing their participation in this exciting venture. The funds raised through the REG A financing initiative will play a pivotal role in finalizing product development, expanding inventory, executing strategic marketing initiatives, and supporting general corporate operations.

Explore Avvenire and join this groundbreaking REG A financing opportunity at avvenire.com/investors or contact Julian Brown at [email protected] or Tel. 647-799-3528.

About Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp.

Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. is on a mission to become a global leader in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market by developing the next generation of cutting-edge, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable transportation solutions for everyday use.

