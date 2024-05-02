AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks Present UCC Foreclosure Sales of 100% Stock Interest to Hamptons Home and Pennsylvania Storage Facility

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division, announced a unique opportunity for investors to participate in the UCC Foreclosure sales of two East Coast properties. These upcoming sales offer a chance to acquire 100% stock interest in the LLC or corporation holding title to the real property with exceptional potential upside.

The stock interest in the limited liability company holding title to Nepa Storage Solutions, LLC offers full equity interest in a self-storage facility located at 537 Stock Farm Road in Lake Ariel, PA. The stock interest in the corporation holding title to Clement Holdings Owner Inc. offers equity interest in a home in the Hamptons, located at 150 Deerfield Road in Watermill, NY.

"The self-storage industry as a whole, per Forbes, has demonstrated an impressive return - averaging 21% over the past two years, making the stock interest in Nepa Storage Solutions LLC an attractive investment opportunity," said Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global. "Additionally, the stock interest in the corporation holding title to the home in the Hamptons is an unusual investor opportunity with a credit bid of just $300K."

"What makes both opportunities unique is that the interested party bids for a 100% stock interest in the LLC or corporation holding title to real property, versus the real property itself. As such, we are exclusively marketing for sale the equity interest in the LLC or corporation that holds title to the properties," Peterson added.

The sales will be held as follows:

Clement Holdings Owner Inc.

100% Stock Interest in 150 Deerfield Rd, Watermill, NY 11976

Credit Bid: $300,000

Sale Date/Time: May 10, 2024, 10:00 AM CST via Zoom

Interested parties who intend to bid on the above collateral must contact Secured Party's counsel to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions. Attention: James P. Roberts, Esq., at Burr & Forman LLP, 420 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, (205.458.5322), [email protected].

Nepa Storage Solutions, LLC

100% Stock Interest in 537 Stock Farm Road, Lake Ariel, PA, 18436

Credit Bid: $25,000

Sale Date/Time: June 15, 2024, 10:00 AM CST via Zoom

Interested parties who intend to bid on the above collateral must contact the Secured Party's legal department to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions. Attention: Legal Department, 116 Calle Manuel Domenech, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 00918. (800) 367-4001; [email protected].

For more information about the properties, bidding instructions, terms of sale, secured party's counsel, visit auctions.awproperties.com.

