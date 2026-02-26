AW Properties Global to Conduct UCC Sale of Personal Property and Intellectual Property Assets of Pastorelli Food Products, Inc.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AW Properties Global, through its auction division AuctionWorks, announces a UCC Article 9 foreclosure sale by Pomodoro Lender LLC (the "Lender") of all right, title, and interest in certain collateral owned by Pastorelli Food Products, Inc. (the "Debtor"). The collateral includes certain furniture, fixtures, equipment, inventory, and related intellectual property associated with the Debtor's business.

The public sale will be conducted virtually via Zoom on March 25, 2026 at 10 am CST with an initial credit bid of $2,840,435.70.

Collateral Offered

All assets and all personal property of the Debtor, whether now owned or hereafter acquired, as set forth in the Loan Documents between the Debtor and the Lender.

(a) all Accounts, Inventory, Equipment, other goods, fixtures, General Intangibles, Payment Intangibles, Chattel Paper, Letter of Credit Rights, Supporting Obligations, Proprietary Rights, Instruments, promissory notes, Documents and documents of title, Investment Property, Deposit Accounts, Securities Accounts, Commercial Tort Claims, money, cash, cash equivalents, securities and other personal property of any kind (whether held directly or indirectly by Debtor), all books and records, whether in tangible or intangible form, all other assets, if any, and all accessions to, substitutions for and replacements, products and proceeds (including all "proceeds" as defined in Section 9.102 of the Uniform Commercial Code and, including all dividends, distributions and other income from the foregoing, collections thereon or distributions with respect thereto) of any of the foregoing; provided, however, that the foregoing does not include any property or components to the extent owned by any third parties; and

(b) all Intellectual Property Collateral of the Debtor, including any Copyrights, Copyright Licenses, Other Assets, Patents, Patent Licenses, Trademarks, and Trademark Licenses; provided, however, that such Intellectual Property Collateral of the Debtor does not include any intellectual property interests to the extent owned by any third parties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Sale Assets do not include any fee interests in real property. Terms used and not defined herein shall have the meaning given to such terms in the Loan Documents.

Important Notice

This is a sale of assets only, not a sale of the Debtor's equity interests. The Collateral is being sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS, WITH ALL FAULTS, and without any representation or warranty, express or implied, including without limitation any warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement.

Auction Details

Date/Time: March 25, 2026

March 25, 2026 Location: Remotely via Zoom

Remotely via Zoom Initial Credit Bid: $2,840,435.70

$2,840,435.70 Collateral Condition: AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND (including merchantability or fitness for purpose).

Bidding Information

Interested parties who intend to bid on the above collateral must contact AW Properties Global to receive the terms of sale, bidding instructions, and any confidentiality agreement required for additional documentation.

Contact

Diana Peterson

AW Properties Global

707 Skokie Boulevard, Suite 600

312.218.6102

[email protected]

Additional information is available at auctions.awproperties.com.

Statement from AW Properties Global

"We continue to see strong investor interest in UCC sales involving diverse categories of collateral, including furniture, fixtures, equipment, inventory, and intellectual property," said Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global. "UCC foreclosure sales provide lenders and investors with a transparent and efficient process to monetize collateral while creating strategic acquisition opportunities for buyers."

About AW Properties Global

AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division and online marketplace, are headquartered in Northbrook, IL. The AW Properties Global team is a sophisticated and dynamic group of seasoned brokerage and auction professionals including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs who consult with their clients to help them reduce costs and maximize value across a portfolio or on an individual asset basis. Committed to client satisfaction and excellence in consulting, investment sales, brokerage, and auctions, the AW Properties Global team seamlessly merges local market expertise with extensive global reach. The AW Properties Global team provides premier consulting, brokerage, and auction services across all regions, complemented by equipment liquidation services, sales of going concern businesses, and lease restructuring services. Specializing in dispositions of distressed assets, the AW Properties Global platform includes investment sales, accelerated sales, online auction sales, sealed bid sales, bulk/portfolio sales, sale leasebacks, UCC foreclosure sales, and bankruptcy/363 sales. For more information, visit awproperties.com.

To learn more, visit: www.awproperties.com or auctions.awproperties.com

SOURCE AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks