A&W Restaurants Launches New Restaurant Design for the Next Generation of Growth

Modern heritage design brings together A&W's iconic past with a guest experience centered on genuine hospitality

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&W Restaurants today announced the launch of its new restaurant prototype, a design that honors the brand's iconic past while creating a relevant, differentiated experience for today's guests.

A&W Restaurants' new prototype

Inspired by A&W's classic diner restaurants and its original roadside root beer stands, the modern heritage concept blends timeless Americana with contemporary architecture, enhanced guest comfort and a flexible footprint that can be adapted for a variety of market sizes. Ranging from 2,200 to 2,800 square feet with seating for 40 to 70 guests, the design creates an inviting atmosphere that balances functionality with an exceptional dine-in experience.

"This new restaurant design represents the future of A&W while staying true to everything our guests have loved about the brand for more than a century," said Betsy Schmandt, chief executive officer and president of A&W Restaurants. "As many restaurant brands embrace increasingly transactional guest experiences, A&W is doubling down on what has always set us apart: handcrafted quality, genuine hospitality and meaningful connections with the communities we serve."

The prototype is the latest milestone in A&W's ongoing brand evolution. As the first quick-service restaurant brand to handcraft beverages in every restaurant, A&W continues to build on its legacy with expanded beverage innovation around its signature root beer made fresh daily and delivering genuine, personalized service through its Hometown Hospitality model. Together, these initiatives reinforce what has always made A&W unique while creating an experience that resonates with guests of every generation.

The updated design will serve as the foundation for future A&W restaurant development across the United States, supporting the brand's expansion into both new and existing markets.

A&W Restaurants is actively seeking franchise partners who are passionate about serving their communities and delivering exceptional guest experiences. Franchisees join a trusted brand with more than a century of heritage, a differentiated operating model and comprehensive support from experienced industry professionals. Qualified candidates should have a minimum of $300,000 in liquid assets and a total net worth of at least $700,000.

To learn more about franchising with A&W Restaurants, visit here.

About A&W Restaurants:

A&W Restaurants, one of the world's best-known and most beloved quick-service brands, is experiencing a dramatic revival as more Americans discover – or rediscover – its famous Root Beer and high-quality All American Food® favorites. Based on the original 1919 recipe, A&W's signature Root Beer is made fresh in each restaurant with real cane sugar, water, and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices, and berries and served in a frosty mug. Founded over 100 years ago, A&W Restaurants has over 850 locations in 35 U.S. states and Asia, of which over 600 are single-brand A&Ws and 230 are co-branded with KFC or Long John Silver's.

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High-resolution rendering of A&W Restaurants' new prototype.

SOURCE A&W Restaurants