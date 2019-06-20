Award redemptions now available through Aer Lingus, giving Alaska Mileage Plan members more travel options to Europe

"We're thrilled that Mileage Plan members now have more ways to experience all the Emerald Isle has to offer," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines Managing Director of Alliances and Capacity Planning. "Our partnership with Aer Lingus is just one more example of how we're expanding opportunities to travel to every corner of the world with our diverse Global Partner portfolio and why flyers choose our award-winning program."

In 2018, Alaska Airlines and Aer Lingus began a broad partnership to offer more options to earn and redeem miles on transatlantic flights to Europe, the top regional destination for Mileage Plan members. Members are now able to redeem for both economy and Business Class seats on nonstop flights.

Aer Lingus Each way Contiguous US and Canada (including Alaska)

Economy 30,000 – 80,000 Business 60,000 – 280,000 Intra-Europe

Economy 8,000 – 30,000

Mileage Plan members can also earn base miles and elite qualifying bonus miles of up to 100% on Aer Lingus flights. More information on the Aer Lingus partnership can be found on the Alaska Airlines website.

"Both Aer Lingus and Alaska Airlines guests expect world-class customer service, which is what makes our airlines so attractive and our partnership such a natural fit," Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer Mike Rutter said. "With these new award flight opportunities, we're excited to open our doors, show travelers what Ireland is all about and serve guests as a gateway to the rest of Europe."

Aer Lingus is one of Alaska Airlines' 16 Global Partners to offer award flights at this time. The airline currently serves Dublin from 13 cities in North America, including nonstop from Alaska's gateway cities of Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Travelers visiting the Emerald Isle can experience the charm of cozy pubs, old castles and traditional Irish meals – and passengers flying Aer Lingus can expect legendary Irish hospitality as soon as they step on the plane. Aer Lingus also provides service through Dublin to 61cities in the U.K. and Europe.

"Aer Lingus is a superior option to connect to Europe. From their world-class service, entertainment options and authentic Irish experience as soon as you step on the plane, it's a great nonstop option from Seattle," King County Councilmember Joe McDermott said. "I have family in Cork, Ireland; having the ability to use my Alaska miles to fly Aer Lingus gives me more opportunities to visit family and friends throughout the year."

With Alaska Airlines, Mileage Plan members can travel and earn miles to more than 900 destinations around the globe through a unique network of Global Partners that make you feel like you've arrived at your destination, even before you land. Members of the award-winning loyalty program can earn miles faster, get elite status sooner and redeem miles for award travel. Learn more and join for free at https://www.alaskaair.com/mileageplan.

Aer Lingus is the national airline of Ireland, founded in 1936. It operates 63 aircraft on more than 100 routes to destinations in the U.K., Europe and North America and carries more than 12 million guests per annum. Aer Lingus is Ireland's only 4-Star airline, awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization. Its mission is to connect Ireland to the world and to become the leading value carrier operating across the North Atlantic. Its home base is Dublin Airport. Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's largest airline groups.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

