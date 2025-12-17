Award-Winning AR: RayNeo X3 Pro, selected as TIME Best Invention of 2025, launches globally Dec 17

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo announced the December 17 global launch of its flagship RayNeo X3 Pro AR glasses—recently honored by TIME Magazine in its list of "Best Inventions of 2025." With built-in augmented reality (AR), RayNeo's X3 Pro will bring next‑generation visual technology to users in the United States and key markets worldwide.

Why TIME Magazine Calls the RayNeo X3 Pro One of the "Best Inventions of 2025"

RayNeo X3 Pro, selected as TIME Best Invention of 2025 Why RayNeo X3 Pro is A Clear Choice in AR Market

The X3 Pro is engineered to be a versatile companion for modern life, seamlessly transitioning between productivity and entertainment. It elevates daily routines by enabling hands-free photography, providing real-time translation across languages, assisting with AI-powered note-taking, and enhancing communication. For leisure, it serves as a personal media hub for immersive viewing, gaming, and music. Crucially, its open ecosystem allows users to directly install and interact with popular Android applications like TikTok and YouTube, merging the convenience of a familiar mobile experience with the liberation of augmented reality.

This remarkable versatility is built upon a foundation of comprehensive engineering excellence across four core pillars: visual performance, intelligent processing, intuitive interaction, and an open software ecosystem.

* Visual Performance: The X3 Pro features the world's smallest full-color MicroLED optical engine, co-developed with Applied Materials, delivering a bright, high-contrast virtual display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits for clarity in any environment.

* Intelligent Processing: Powered by the Snapdragon AR1 platform, the X3 Pro delivers top-tier AI and multimedia performance within an ultra-lightweight frame of just 76 grams (2.7 ounces).

* Intuitive Interaction: For effortless control across all scenarios, the device integrates multiple inputs: a built-in five-way temple touchpad and voice commands for immediate action, complemented by input options from a paired smartphone or Apple Watch.

* Open Software Ecosystem: Running on RayNeoOS 2.0 with its innovative AR Application Virtual Machine, the X3 Pro bridges the vast Android app library directly into the user's field of view, allowing access to apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok.

A Clear Choice in the Emerging Full-Color AR Market

In the consumer AR landscape, where only a few AR glasses like the Meta Display also offer full-color, see-through displays, the RayNeo X3 Pro presents itself as a distinctly superior choice, emphasizing openness, visual comfort, and practical usability.

* Superior Visual Design: Unlike monocular approaches, the X3 Pro employs a true binocular display with dual optical engines and waveguides. This design respects natural binocular vision, significantly reducing eye strain and providing a more immersive, accurate, and comfortable experience for both media consumption and first-person photography.

* Commitment to an Open Ecosystem: The X3 Pro is built on a foundation of choice. It supports access to leading AI platforms like GPT and provides developers with robust tools (Unity, Android ARDK) to foster an expansive open AR ecosystem. This stands in stark contrast to closed systems, which restrict users to a single vendor's AI model and application environment, limiting both functionality and long-term flexibility.

* User-Focused Practical Innovations: While offering comparable battery life, the X3 Pro introduces key practical advantages. It supports use while charging, enabling true all-day usability, and features a dual-touchpad interface for more intuitive and responsive control compared to single-input alternatives.

"The TIME award validates our integrated approach: combining groundbreaking hardware with an open, user-centric platform," said Howie Li, founder and CEO of RayNeo. "With the launch of the X3 Pro, users will experience a device that adapts to their lives—enhancing productivity and seamlessly integrating into their daily entertainment."

Global Availability & Pricing:

Buying Link: RayNeo X3 Pro buying Page

Launch Date: December 17, 2025

MSRP: $1,299

Early Bird（Dec 17- Jan 5）: $1099

Early Bird Offer: $999 (Available starting November 17 for a limited period)

About RayNeo:

RayNeo is the global leader in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, dedicated to transforming everyday life for one billion people. As the Official Worldwide Olympic Partner in the AR glasses category, the company represents the forefront of immersive technology. Its product portfolio features the AI-enhanced, full-color display X Series and the portable, large-screen Air Series, designed for versatility and high-quality viewing. According to Counterpoint Research, RayNeo dominated the global AR glasses market in Q3 2025, capturing a 24% market share and securing the top position worldwide.

SOURCE RayNeo