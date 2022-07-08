Award-Winning Artists Turn to Coast Smokes for Creative Inspiration and Stress Relief

CBD and CBG's healing and relaxing properties make for the ideal supplement to an artists' creative process.

DALLAS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast CBD smokes have found a niche fan base among artists, influencers and creatives. The CBD smokes offer artists a moment of mindfulness, anxiety relief and relaxation that is essential for keeping an open, imaginative mind.

Ashthon Jones loving her pack of Coast Smokes. TGC Johnny Stone enjoying every puff of Coast Smokes.

Grammy award-winning singer Ashthon Jones is one artist who has added Coast hemp smokes into her daily life. After coming across Coast in a gentlemen's club, Jones fell in love with the product and kept going back for more. Though many artists turn to traditional weed for stress relief and inspiration, Jones prefers how CBD lets her stay in control while still experiencing the relaxing benefits of CBD and CBG.

"Like a lot of people, I struggle with anxiety –especially with such a busy career. Coast's CBD smokes give me that moment to myself and a feeling of calm on these crazy days," commented Jones.

TGC Johnny Stone is another talented creative who heard about Coast through friends and immediately resonated with the company's product and mission. As a recording artist, Stone turns to Coast CBD to boost his creativity and make his best music.

"I really love the flavor of the Grape Soda pack. It helps me to focus and get creative in the studio when I really need a little boost," said Stone. "The euphoric experience really loosens me up and helps me create my best work."

For more information about Coast, visit the site here .

About COAST: Founded in 2019, COAST is a California-grown organic smokes company offering users a guilt-free smoke break alternative. COAST brings the highest quality handcrafted hemp blends to their customers. Created with sustainability and health in mind, COAST was created to enhance your lifestyle with the aim to provide all chill and no high. We hope to see you on the moon!

Media Contact:

Coast Smokes

833-262-7802

[email protected]

SOURCE Coast Smokes