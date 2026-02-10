Award-Winning Author and Creativity Strategist Natalie Nixon To Keynote GS1 Connect 2026

Three-day conference brings industry leaders together to advance visibility, efficiency and trust across supply chains

EWING, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie Nixon, PhD, award-winning author and creativity strategist, will serve as a keynote speaker at GS1 Connect, the live three-day event taking place June 9–11, 2026, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Nevada. The annual conference will convene supply chain, technology and e-commerce professionals to exchange ideas and best practices for improving supply chain visibility, efficiency and transparency using GS1 Standards.

Dr. Nixon is an award-winning author of multiple books, including her latest "Move. Think. Rest.," which helps organizations unlock breakthrough innovation by connecting imagination, inquiry and intuition with practical business results. During her keynote titled "The New 'I' in AI: Unleashing Human Creativity as Your Competitive Advantage in the Imagination Era," she will explore how human creativity and emerging technologies intersect to help leaders and teams navigate change, adapt to uncertainty and build more future-ready organizations.

"Supply chains are at a pivotal moment, with data-driven collaboration and interoperability becoming essential to how organizations operate and compete," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "GS1 Connect 2026 brings together leaders who are navigating constant change, and Dr. Nixon's keynote reflects the kind of thinking many organizations need right now – new ways to approach complexity, adapt more quickly and make better decisions in an increasingly dynamic environment."

In addition to the keynote presentation, GS1 Connect 2026 will offer immersive experiences featuring:

Industry sessions that explore supply chain trends, AI and innovation across sectors using GS1 Standards

Insights on preparing for regulatory requirements, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Safety Modernization Act Traceability Rule (FSMA Rule 204), the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), National Drug Code (NDC) format changes, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) waivers and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)

Hands-on demonstrations and an expanded Beyond the Barcode exhibit focused on next-generation advanced data carriers including two-dimensional (2D) barcodes and the use of GS1 Digital Link

Sessions on achieving end-to-end supply chain visibility with standardized data

Trading Partner Roundtables to drive collaboration across shared supply chains

Standards and technology tracks featuring case studies and real-world applications of GS1 Standards

How to Do Business With … Sessions to strengthen collaboration within the trading partner community

Attendees who register by March 31 qualify for an Early Bird discount of 10%. To learn more about GS1 Connect 2026 and to register, visit www.connect.gs1us.org.

About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at www.gs1us.org.

