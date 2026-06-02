GS1 US Publishes Guidance To Help Companies Prepare for Extended Producer Responsibility Packaging Requirements

Guideline aids healthcare, food, retail, and apparel companies standardize packaging data to support regulatory reporting and sustainability

EWING, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US has published "GS1 US Guidance for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Packaging Requirements," a new resource developed by the GS1 US Cross-Industry EPR Workgroup, designed to help companies across healthcare, retail grocery, foodservice, apparel and general merchandise industries prepare for new and expanding state-level packaging EPR requirements to support sustainability. Created for brands, retailers, associations and solution providers impacted by EPR laws, this guideline addresses a growing need for scalable, reliable packaging data management and demonstrates how GS1 Standards can be leveraged for EPR packaging reporting.

To meet EPR packaging reporting requirements, producers must collect and report detailed packaging information to a designated Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO), which helps entities manage collection, reporting and funding obligations tied to foodservice ware, paper products and packaging at end of life. Since EPR packaging requirements impact multiple parts of the organization, the resource is designed for stakeholders across packaging, supply chain, sustainability, legal, master data and product development functions. Seven states have enacted EPR packaging laws, and many others are exploring similar legislation.

"EPR requirements are evolving quickly and vary by state, creating new complexity for producers," said Michelle Covey, vice president of customer success, GS1 US. "This guideline helps organizations take a practical, standards-based approach to managing packaging data so they can meet regulatory requirements more efficiently while also supporting broader sustainability and circular economy goals."

The guideline demonstrates how companies can leverage GS1 identifiers such as Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs) and Global Location Numbers (GLNs), along with defined product and packaging attributes to:

Identify products and packaging at multiple levels across the supply chain

Capture material, weight and sustainability information consistently

Share information with trading partners using a standard format

Improve data accuracy and reduce errors in EPR reporting

Specifically, the guideline aims to help healthcare businesses better manage packaging data for retail medical products, the foodservice industry communicate product data for single-use items and paper products, and all industries improve visibility across complex packaging hierarchies while strengthening their product data foundations to support both product and packaging obligations.

By using a consistent data structure, companies can improve transparency across the supply chain and manage EPR requirements more efficiently as new state programs are introduced. To learn more about EPR readiness, download "GS1 US Guidance for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Packaging Requirements."

About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at www.gs1us.org.

SOURCE GS1 US