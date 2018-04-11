Award-Winning Author and Investigative Journalist Kim Zetter to Keynote the SANS DFIR Summit in Austin, Texas

Zetter is an award-winning investigative journalist and author who covers cyber security, cyber crime, cyber warfare, privacy and civil liberties. According to Summit Co-chair Phil Hagen, "Kim Zetter has conducted some of the most in-depth and important investigative reporting on information security topics. Her work researching Stuxnet, election security, and more has brought critical technical issues to the public in a way that clearly shows why we must continue to push the security industry forward. Her keynote will focus on the security of our voting systems, a clearly important matter given the significant shift toward electronic voting systems."

In addition to Zetter's keynote, the Summit agenda will include a presentation about the Shadow Brokers, the group that allegedly leaked NSA cyber tools, leading to some of the most significant cyber security incidents of 2017. Jake Williams and Matt Suiche, who were among those targeted by the Shadow Brokers, will cover the history of the group and the implications of their actions.

For additional information on the SANS DFIR Summit & Training, including a complete line-up of speakers and a list of courses, or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/Czi

