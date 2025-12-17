Award-Winning author Syed B. Ali offers a clear, scholarly, and compelling defense against widespread misrepresentations of Islam

'A Closer Look at Islam" sheds light on misconceptions and reveals the faith's true ethical foundations

SYDNEY, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Book Excellence Award Finalist, "A Closer Look at Islam" (published by Xlibris AU), presents a timely and incisive exploration into one of the world's most misunderstood religions. Written by Syed B. Ali, this work confronts misinterpretations of Islamic teachings, clarifies distorted historical narratives, and presents a balanced, context-rich understanding of the Qur'an, the Prophet Muhammad, and Islam's core moral framework.

A Closer Look at Islam

Drawing from extensive research, historical analysis, and reputable scholarly sources, Ali dissects the arguments of Islam's harshest critics and reveals how misinformation, selective quotation, and fabricated accounts have shaped public perception. This book fulfills its purpose through three clear steps: first, by addressing the critiques of figures such as Ibn Warraq and Richard Dawkins; second, by explaining key Qur'anic concepts in a way that guides sincere seekers toward proper understanding; and third, by illustrating Islam's true teachings through the lives of three revered Imams from the Prophet's family.

Ali's analysis is firmly rooted in verifiable facts, aiming to dispel myths and present Islam as it was intended — not as it has been distorted by cultural misuse, extremists, or hostile commentary. At a time when global peace depends on understanding diverse values, cultures, and religions, "A Closer Look at Islam" serves as a meaningful contribution to interfaith respect and coexistence.

Early reviewers have praised the book for its clarity, depth, and scholarly fairness. Clarion Reviews awarded it five stars, describing it as "logical, timely, and relevant," and commending Ali for bringing "passion, extensive study, and reason to his arguments on Islam's behalf." The review notes the book's eloquence, strong organization, and rich annotation, concluding that it "affirms the ability of Islam to make 'ideal human beings' of its followers." Kirkus Reviews calls the work "a sober defense of a theologically moderate form of Islam," highlighting Ali's rigorous scholarship and his ability to "scrupulously debunk a catalog of common misconceptions." The reviewer praises the book's careful contextual interpretation of the Qur'an and its timely, temperate contribution to discussions on Muslim devotion.

The new edition of "A Closer Look at Islam" is now available through Xlibris and other major online booksellers. For direct purchase, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/724555-a-closer-look-at-islam.

"A Closer Look at Islam"

By Syed B Ali

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 298 pages | ISBN 9781524516994

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 298 pages | ISBN 9781524516987

E-Book | 298 pages | ISBN 9781524516970

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Syed B Ali was born and raised in India, where he earned a university degree in pure science before launching a career in information technology. His professional journey took him to Germany and later to Australia, where he now resides. His analytical background and cross-cultural experiences shape his clear, fact-based approach to addressing misconceptions about Islam. Recognized as a Book Excellence Award Finalist, Ali remains committed to fostering understanding, promoting accuracy, and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about one of the world's most influential religions.

