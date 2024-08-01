AWARD-WINNING BEDDING BRAND, REST®, ESTABLISHES SOCIAL IMPACT COLLABORATION WITH LOTUS HOUSE

Program Provides Nation's Largest Homeless Women's Shelter with Comforters for Adults and Children

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning bedding brand Rest® is proud to announce a social impact collaboration with Lotus House , the largest homeless women's shelter in America. The program provides a two-pronged approach for donating products: the first is through gently used returned comforters, sheets and pillowcases which are geared towards adults in the shelters, and the second focuses on children, wherein for each kid's comforter purchased throughout the month of August, Rest® will donate one new kid's comforter to Lotus House. Rest® and Lotus House began working together on a smaller scale earlier this year - with Rest® already having donated $37,189 worth of product to Lotus House - and this program further enhances and enshrines their already successful relationship.

"We know how important and transformative good sleep can be, so sharing our products was a top priority when we were looking for a partner to collaborate with, and Lotus House has become that serendipitous match," says Rest co-founder, Andy Nguyen. "Donating new or lightly used comforters not only reduces waste but also repurposes the high-quality comforters."

Rest's collaboration involves two distinct avenues of donations. The first centers on Rest's monthly donations of gently used return products to furnish bedding in the shelter and to provide move-out packages for those exiting the shelters. Prior to use, the donated products undergo rigorous quality control to ensure they are free from tears, rips, or stains, and are thoroughly washed and sanitized. All white and peach-colored returned Rest® comforters, sheets, and pillowcases are used for shelter bedding, while other colors, such as gray or blue, are included in take-home packages for those leaving the shelter. The second avenue is a new promotion on the Rest® website running throughout the month of August, that for every purchase of an Evercool® Kids Cooling Comforter , Rest® will donate one new comforter from the kids' line to Lotus House.

"The brand's dedication to transforming sleep experiences by creating purpose driven products is further elevated by their commitment to giving back to those in our community who need it most," says Beatrice Gonzalez, Lotus House Director. "Rest's beautiful bedding is a reminder for the women and children we shelter that their comfort matters."

To learn more about Rest®, please visit www.rest.com . For more information about Lotus House and their important work, please visit www.lotushouse.org .

ABOUT REST®

By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, function and technology, Rest® products are crafted to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Through a direct-to-consumer approach, Rest® offers customers premium products without the luxury price tag. Since launching, Rest® products have won a range of awards. Rest's Evercool® Cooling Comforter took home Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Award within the "coziest comforters" category, winning the title of "Game-Changing Chill," an award repeated in 2024 when the Evercool® Cooling Comforter won the title of "Refreshing Chill" within the "Comforters & Duvet Covers" category. Rest's Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set received an Apartment Therapy 2023 Best List Award for Best Cooling Sheets, and Rest's Premium Duvet was given a 2023 Cosmopolitan Love Badge. To learn more, please visit www.rest.com .

ABOUT LOTUS HOUSE

Since launching in 2006, Lotus House has sheltered more than 12,000 women, youth and children experiencing homelessness, with over 80 percent of the shelter's guests successfully exiting the shelter system. Sheltering more than 520 women and children daily, Lotus House is the largest homeless shelter for women in the country. More than a shelter, Lotus House offers holistic support services including restorative therapies for children and adults, employment counseling, life skills training, early childhood education, medical and mental health services, and more. Together, these tools empower women and children to heal, transform their lives, achieve greater self-sufficiency and build the foundation for safer, brighter futures.

