Award-Winning Broadband Company to Begin Fiber Internet Expansion in Ottawa, Kan.

OTTAWA, Kan., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Valley, Kansas' largest privately owned broadband and communications company, announces plans to bring fiber internet to homes and businesses in Ottawa, Kan. As a fourth-generation family business, Twin Valley has been advocating for cutting-edge communications and connectivity for rural Kansans for more than 80 years. Between its longevity and experience with 20 fiber broadband expansion projects, Twin Valley has established a proven track record for being a trusted partner, reliable service provider and active community member.

"After working with local city and county leaders over the last year, we are thrilled to announce our plans to bring 2 gigabit symmetrical fiber internet to Ottawa's residents and businesses," said Ben Foster, Twin Valley President & CEO.

"Reliable and affordable high-speed internet is no longer a 'nice to have,'" he continued. "We have seen the impact fiber connectivity can have on rural businesses and families, most recently in Junction City as we are building out fiber to the city's 22,000 residents."

Twin Valley recently received recognition for economic development contributions in Junction City as well as business of the year at both the local level in Clay Center and statewide. City, county and state leaders have shared their enthusiasm for working with a local business that is community-focused and dedicated to serving customers long-term, which stands in stark contrast to other providers.

"Twin Valley's commitment to our community and to those in the surrounding area is a testament to their desire to be a true partner," said State Representative and former Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill.

Ottawa and Franklin County leaders have echoed Underhill's sentiments.

"There's significant momentum with growth and economic development in Ottawa and Franklin County, and fiber broadband expansion will add fuel to the fire," said Paul Bean, Executive Director of the Franklin County Development Council.

"There's no doubt that fiber broadband development is essential to retaining and attracting businesses and residents, but all providers are not equal. When building infrastructure that will support generations to come, it is important that the project be held to high standards and the provider be dedicated to the long-term success of Ottawa and Franklin County," Bean continued. "Twin Valley's track record, pledge to its customers, and the support of community leaders across the state speaks volumes and gives me peace of mind to know that we're working with a strong community partner."

Twin Valley is driven by the idea that a rural lifestyle should not require the sacrifice of high-tech amenities. The company's goal is to be the lifelong internet and communications provider for its customers. To earn their business, Twin Valley has pledged to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, hometown customer service, and support local community outreach initiatives. More information can be found at twinvalley.com/pledge.

As an example of Twin Valley's community Pledge, residential fiber customers can get free internet service with qualifying application. To make this possible, Twin Valley offers its own financial assistance program in addition to the federal Lifeline Program and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Information about these programs is available at twinvalley.com/assistance.

Twin Valley and its partners are actively working on the project, and their presence in the community will increase as work begins to ramp up over the coming months.

"The project is off to a great start thanks to the city utility department's collaborative approach. Together, we'll ensure the construction project aligns with the city's current and long-term vision," Foster said.

Twin Valley's multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds give individuals and families the bandwidth to handle all their online activities without any slowdowns, including working from home, completing online coursework, streaming TV, online gaming, accessing telehealth, and more. Fiber gives businesses the bandwidth to quickly store and access information in the cloud, connect with remote employees and clients through video calls, maintain their online presence through websites and social media, and more.

As the newest member of the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, Twin Valley brings a unique offering to Ottawa businesses. The company will provide fiber internet, hosted phone systems, and managed IT services – helping to boost productivity, create efficiencies, and protect from security threats.

"Broadband access is essential in today's digital age, serving as the backbone of economic growth and community development," said Ryland Miller, Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. "Twin Valley's initiative promises to invigorate our local economy, boost our businesses, and enhance the quality of life for all our citizens. Broadband expansion is a game-changer and a signal to the region that Ottawa is primed for growth."

Twin Valley plans to hire local employees and is now accepting applications for technical and community outreach/field marketing roles at twinvalley.com/careers. A dedicated web page will provide construction updates at twinvalley.com/ottawafiber. Residents and businesses interested in service can enter their address and submit the form on that page to receive project updates and help influence the build order. Twin Valley can also be reached at 800.515.3311.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

