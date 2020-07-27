Award-Winning Burrell Communications Group Taps ESPN/ABC News Correspondent Ryan Smith to Moderate Virtual Town Hall Event, "Black Lives Have Always Mattered to Us"

CHICAGO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell Communications Group has announced that it will host a virtual town hall, "Black Lives Have Always Mattered to Us," on Thursday, July 30 at 1 p.m. CT. Moderated by ESPN/ABC News correspondent Ryan Smith, the event is an open forum to generate further dialogue around issues that not only impact Black marketing and communications professionals but the African American community at large.

As the nation's premier, full-service African American advertising agency, Burrell is uniquely positioned to provide perspective on the state of social injustice, the Black Lives Matter movement, and how the ever-evolving national narrative has impacted brand strategies. The 2020 National Gold ADDY winner's roster of longtime clients includes McDonald's U.S.A., Toyota Motor North America, Walmart, Comcast, and more, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. Clients past and present have sought guidance and counsel from the award-winning agency to help manage their responses across both the COVID-19 and racial injustice pandemics.

"Now more than ever, the importance of multicultural marketing cannot be denied," says McGhee Williams Osse, co-CEO, Burrell Communications Group. "Burrell consistently delivers award-winning creative, further demonstrating our unmatched ability to turn rich insights into innovative work that speaks directly to the target in meaningful and relevant ways," adds Fay Ferguson, co-CEO, Burrell Communications Group.

"The Black Lives Have Always Mattered to Us" Virtual Town Hall discussion will feature some of the most resonant voices representing the agency's various disciplines. Panelists include Tracy Anderson, vice-president/account director, public relations; Jeffery Fortune, senior account planner for account planning/research; Brandi Rand, associate social media director; Brittny Pharr, account director and Corey Seaton, vice president, and creative director.

To register for the town hall, please visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vh7ZNVjYQSyIuwpeHa6rhA

ABOUT BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

Celebrating nearly 50 years of best-in-class transcultural communications, Burrell Communications Group is the largest U.S. agency specializing in communications to diverse audiences. The agency is known for its strategic thought-leadership and creativity. The foundation of its success lies in uncovering rich insights and a deep understanding of the Black community. Current clients include McDonald's U.S.A., Toyota Motors North America, Walmart, Comcast, AARP, Procter and Gamble, and more.

SOURCE Burrell Communications

Related Links

http://www.burrell.com

