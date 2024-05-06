Burrell Communications Group announces agency restructuring

Legacy agency hires and promotes an all-star group of leaders to shepherd the new direction of Burrell, and to power its future

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell Communications Group, one of the world's most highly regarded Black-owned advertising agencies, has announced the appointment and promotion of several senior-level executives to complete its long anticipated restructuring, and its growing leadership roster. The group will work together to seamlessly create centers of brilliance around core disciplines and improve agency operations, while strategically guiding Burrell's evolution as it moves confidently through its first year with CEO Tara DeVeaux at the helm.

The new Burrell Communications Group senior leadership team. Pictured are (front row, from left) Tuwisha Rogers, CEO Tara DeVeaux, Ailine Tan and Vicki Bolton, along with (back row) Donna Hodge, Mike Mitchell, Khari Streeter, Stephen French and Leslie Alexander. Photo credit: © 2024, by Dimitre Photography, courtesy BURRELL Communications Group

Committed to a spirit of boundless creativity and strategic and executional rigor that drives current client business and new business success, the Burrell senior executive team will work together to enhance overall employee performance, share and integrate best practices among client teams, maximize cross-departmental collaboration and identify ongoing staff training and development opportunities.

Burrell's department leads include: Leslie Alexander, Director of Project Management; Vicki Bolton, Senior Vice President and Head of Account Management; Stephen French, Head of Strategy; Donna Hodge, Head of Media Services; Mike Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer; Tuwisha Rogers, Vice President and Director of Brand Development; Khari Streeter, Chief Creative Officer and Ailine Tan, Senior Vice President of Operations.

"I am truly excited and inspired by these individuals and their strong track-records of career success and accomplishment," states DeVeaux. "The Burrell culture has always been rooted in its people, and in carefully building the new leadership team, I purposefully selected executives who are the absolute best in their respective areas of focus, who always play to win, and are energized by the challenge of leading a legacy agency into its prosperous next chapter. Our entire staff, along with our clients, are thrilled by the selection of this dream team."

ABOUT BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP:

Burrell Communications Group was founded in 1971 by renowned ad man Tom Burrell, who led the company for 33 years. Today, Burrell Communications Group is the largest U.S. Black-owned agency specializing in understanding and speaking to today's market, one that is more diverse and more multicultural than ever before in our country's history. The agency boasts a roster of premiere, blue-chip clients that lead in their respective categories, including McDonald's, Toyota, Comcast, Fidelity, Coca-Cola, Unilever and the American Red Cross. For more information, visit burrell.com.

