Award-winning CEO Des Hague Shares Inspiring Story of Overcoming Cancel Culture and Finding Improbable Success in New Book

Amplify Publishing Group

12 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2014, award-winning CEO Des Hague's life was ruined by a social media mob over a forty-two second video clip. Now, in his inspiring new memoir Fifteen Minutes of Shame: How a Twitter Mob Nearly Ruined My Life, Hague tells the story of how he overcame these odds to find improbable success and makes a compelling argument against the dangers of embracing cancel culture. It is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and more.

"Fifteen Minutes of Shame: How a Twitter Mob Nearly Ruined My Life" by award-winning CEO and innovator Des Hague is available now.
After nearly twenty years of steadily climbing the corporate ladder and becoming the CEO of one of the top hospitality providers in the world, Hague's life was a bona fide rags-to-riches success story. But when a reputation-injuring video surfaced on Twitter and spread like wildfire, everything changed. Although Hague owned his mistake and has expressed deep regret many times over the past 9 years, he was forced to resign from his job, his family was threatened, and his life was nearly destroyed.

What the mob didn't know was that the person depicted in the short video clip was the exact opposite of who Hague really was—a man who had survived a childhood of physical and sexual abuse, spent decades building a loving family and a high-flying career, and raised millions to fight child homelessness. In Fifteen Minutes of Shame, Hague reclaims his voice and reveals the heart of the person behind the screen.

Drawing on the lessons learned from starting over as well as Hague's decades-long professional track record of leading global brands, this book is packed with key insights on thriving despite adversity, the need for resilience in order to succeed, and advice for the next generation of business leaders.

"Fifteen Minutes of Shame is an exhilarating, authentic read," writes Diane Ellis, former CEO of The Limited, and president of Chico's FAS and Brooks Brothers. "From the first page, the book underscores how Des thinks differently—unburdened by convention, inspired by the lure of possibility, and led by an unrelenting drive to help others excel. It's a great read for anyone facing adversity and a lesson to never give up."

Fifteen Minutes of Shame is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. To learn more, visit fifteenminutesofshamebook.com.

