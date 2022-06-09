Award Winning Channel Leader and Tech Sales Innovator Joins DataOps.live to Accelerate Global Expansion

John Marchese further enhances the DataOps.live leadership team as EVP of Strategic Business, Alliances and Partners

LONDON and TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the London-based software company dedicated to helping organizations build and manage their essential data applications and data products more effectively, has announced that John Marchese has joined its Executive Leadership Team with immediate effect, accelerating the company's global go-to-market (GTM) and scaling activities.

"We needed vision, experience and a proven capability scaling enterprise B2B companies, to accelerate our global expansion. John is a lifelong entrepreneur and innovator, having worked across industries and global markets where strategic partner ecosystems are critical to success," says Justin Mullen, co-founder and CEO of DataOps.live. "We are thrilled an industry figure of his stature has joined as an executive leader to help execute our strategic business, global alliances and partner channels development."

Most recently at Okera, John's leadership drove corporate growth through a partner-focused GTM model, leading to exceptional partner contribution and market impact that earned him a CRN Channel Chief Award for 2022.

John says, "When I look at today's data ecosystem, I see the growth opportunity around Snowflake to have the greatest market potential based on my experience in closely partnering with them for the past five years. Accelerating the speed of data ingestion and adoption of data applications for the Snowflake Data Cloud through DataOps.live is a perfect storm of timing and market need aligning perfectly. I love executing with speed and building with scale, and the DataOps.live opportunity demands both."

In a world where digital experiences have been reshaped and accelerated by the pandemic, DataOps.live is the most powerful #TrueDataOps platform for the Snowflake Data Cloud. In February 2022, DataOps.live secured a USD $10.3m seed funding round with Anthos Capital and Snowflake Ventures.

Prior to joining Okera, John led global partner sales channels at Collibra and Sisense (post Periscope Data merger), both of which achieved unicorn status during his tenure. These recent experiences in venture capital backed data companies, along with many decades of prior business and market leadership, have prepared him perfectly to seize this opportunity with DataOps.live.

Justin Mullen adds, "John's experience, reputation and relationships across the global data & analytics ecosystem will be an exceptional asset to support our growth, and the speed at which we capitalize on the market opportunities to scale this business rapidly."

About John Marchese

They say if you love your work you'll never work a day in your life. John has had the privilege of loving his work in the global technology industry for over 25 years. Partner sales and channel leverage is in his DNA, having leadership experience on all sides of the reseller, consulting services and technology ISV markets to develop a 360 degree viewpoint and experience set. He launched his first company focused on network consulting and systems development the day after he graduated from college and never looked back. Starting as a highly technical network and systems consultant, and continuing to evolve throughout his career, he has held diverse roles across technology, sales, business, channels and corporate development domains. He takes pride in being able to bridge technology and business collaboration, and work with diverse functional teams based on his career experience.

Besides business innovation, John enjoys life in all ways he can with close friends and family, with diverse interests across travel, sports, art, fine dining, cars, music, golf, boating, charity and last but not least the NY Jets. He has a bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Buffalo, plus a variety of executive management training, and a variety of technical and business certifications.

You can follow John on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmarchese and Twitter @jmarchese.

About DataOps.live

Born out of nearly a decade of professional services and hundreds of successful data projects, DataOps.live was built to meet the real-life needs of modern, data-driven companies using Snowflake's cloud data platform. It removes the need for enterprises to choose between governance and agility, delivering fundamental improvements in both. The platform brings agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) to the Snowflake cloud data platform. DataOps.live is a single platform for 100% of an organization's DataOps lifecycle needs around Snowflake.

Contact:

Justin Mullen

+44 7710 482520

[email protected]

SOURCE DataOps.live