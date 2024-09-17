AWARD-WINNING CLEAN HAIR CARE BRAND INNERSENSE ORGANIC BEAUTY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION WITH NEW DISTRIBUTION IN JAPAN

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innersense Organic Beauty is continuing its international expansion through a new partnership with Mash Beauty Lab, marking its official entry into the Asian market. This strategic partnership, known as Innersense Asia, will introduce the award-winning brand to luxury and specialty retail stores, as well as professional salons and spas throughout Asia. Fueled by growing global consumer demand for luxury, clean hair care products, this partnership expands Innersense's distribution to over 20,000 points across more than 30 countries.

"The journey of Innersense's global growth and success is a testament to our commitment to clean, pure, and sustainable beauty," said Greg Starkman, Founder and CEO of Innersense Organic Beauty. "Our mission is to inspire beauty and cultivate wellness in everything we do. Through our partnership with Mash Beauty Lab, we are excited to bring Innersense to a wider audience in Southeast Asia. We are grateful for the opportunity to introduce our pure, organic products to the Asian market and look forward to making a positive impact together."

"Innersense Organic Beauty is a brand that has taken Western hair salons by storm," said Yoko Toyoyama, President of Mash Beauty Lab. "I deeply resonate with their dedication to leaving a positive impact on the Earth and am thrilled to collaborate with such a cutting-edge brand that transcends the boundaries of clean beauty."

Since launching its first international distribution partnership in the United Kingdom in October 2018, Innersense Organic Beauty has continued to capture the attention of consumers, professional salons, spas, and luxury and specialty retailers around the globe. Recognized as a global leader in the clean hair care space, Innersense is celebrated for its dedication to quality, efficacy, self-care, ingredient transparency, and inclusiveness – values that resonate with stylists, salons, retailers, and increasingly savvy consumers seeking cleaner, safer beauty routines.

Innersense Organic Beauty is a clean, sustainable hair care brand dedicated to creating the safest and most effective products for all hair types and textures. Developed by stylists Greg and Joanne Starkman, the brand's cruelty free formulations feature nourishing ingredients that are sustainably sourced and prioritize the health of their clients by avoiding the use of phthalates or known endocrine disruptors. As a Certified B Corp, Innersense Organic Beauty aims to be a force for good by meeting the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Their diverse range of products is designed to be a ritual of self-love, supporting every unique hair care journey while promoting a healthier, more sustainable future.

Founded in 2012 and based in Tokyo, Japan, Mash Holdings, also known as Mash Beauty Lab, rapidly expanded its portfolio, encompassing various sectors such as fashion, beauty, food, design, e-commerce and licensing. The corporate philosophy emphasizes the importance of innovation and happiness, striving to shape their ideas into reality while delivering joy to people. Mash Holdings is committed to sustainable practices and is recognized for its effort to revolutionize the industry through innovative strategies. The company not only focuses on aesthetic appeal but also on social impact and sustainability, ensuring that their business model resonates with contemporary consumer values.

