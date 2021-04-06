Award-Winning Clean Hair Care Brand Innersense Organic Beauty Expands Global Stylist Education, Launches Spring Lookbook

CONCORD, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clean beauty brand Innersense Organic Beauty announces an expansion of its global professional stylist education program in tandem with the launch of its Spring/Summer 2021 Lookbook. The program hones and harnesses the artistry of pros behind the chair while elevating their visibility and commitment to the clean beauty revolution.

The Innersense Organic Beauty Education Program, led by Sara Roush, Director of Education, consists of three roles: Artist, Educator and Ambassador. Each role showcases an individual's talent, unique approach to hairdressing and diverse skill set. The current roster consists of 45 experts from around the world, with a wide range of specialties, including curls, color, holistic hairdressing, traditional hairdressing, bridal and editorial.

The program supports in-person and virtual training, photo and video shoots, and events for the pro stylist community, clean beauty retailers and consumers. Members also develop social media content and support product testing and curriculum development. Additional perks include early access to new product launches and training, ongoing coaching and mentoring and quarterly development sessions.

"It's exciting to witness the brand grow alongside the artistry of passionate, skilled professionals. These pros demand high performance, clean hair care products and the education to back them up," Roush says. "We've crafted an expanded education team that reflects the diversity of our customers and highlights their unique talents."

Innersense Organic Beauty is expanding its professional education team, with possible new enrollment as early as this fall. The brand's current pro curriculum includes virtual education courses, video tutorials and in person learning. Virtual courses are found here. The artistry of several of the brand's new educators are highlighted in its Spring/Summer 2021 Lookbook. View the latest issue here.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers. Their dedicated hair care products include shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrubs, styling and treatment products for all hair types.

