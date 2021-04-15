Award-Winning Clean Hair Care Brand Innersense Organic Beauty Launches Detox Hair Mask

The pre-shampoo hair detox treatment is formulated with charcoal to help absorb deep-rooted impurities beyond what shampoo can cleanse away. Kaolin clay draws out toxins and impurities and removes excess oil, dirt and pollutants, and Certified Organic white vinegar increases shine, balances pH and reduces frizz and hair porosity. It's ideal for those looking to expedite their transition to clean hair care, or for dedicated clean beauty users who occasionally stray from their clean hair care routines.

"When switching to natural hair products, there is often a detoxing period of about 14 days," shares Greg Starkman, Founder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "In this process, the hair and scalp are shedding the build up of cosmetic ingredients that are often found in common hair care. Detox Hair Mask quickly and effectively removes the residue and build up, allowing the hair and scalp to absorb and interact more effectively with our natural clean hair care ingredients."

"We see switching to clean hair care as an important choice for your health and wellbeing. Detox Hair Mask makes it easy for those looking to transition to clean beauty," says Joanne Starkman, Founder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "Ingredients like baobab, shea butter and willow bark hydrate and nourish the hair. New users will love how healthy and happy their hair will be."

The fourth addition to the brand's hair and scalp treatment category, Detox Hair Mask, $30, 4 oz, debuts in the United States and Canada April 15, 2021. For more information, visit innersensebeauty.com .

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers. Their dedicated hair care products include shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrubs, styling and treatment products for all hair types.

