Award-Winning CMUH (Taiwan) Excels at HIMSS, Leading Taiwan's Smart Healthcare Transformation

TAICHUNG, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In HIMSS24 APAC Seoul, Healthcare Conference & Exhibition, China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) established international presence with four notable gradings: achieving the top score in the 2023 HIMSS Global Digital Health Indicator (DHI) and receiving prestigious certifications, including Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM) Stage 7, Analytics Maturity Assessment Model (AMAM) Stage 6, and Digital Imaging Adoption Model (DIAM) Stage 6. This demonstrates the excellence of CMUH in smart healthcare practice and further improvement of quality patient care.

The Taiwan CMUH team attended HIMSS24 APAC Seoul to receive prestigious certifications. CMUH will continue advancing smart healthcare by integrating global technologies to deliver innovative treatments and improve patient care.

Leading Way to Smart Healthcare 4.0 – Enhancing Patient Care Through Digitalization

Under the leadership of CMUH's Superintendent Der-Yang Cho, CMUH has pioneered healthcare digitalization and has achieved notable international certifications. Superintendent Cho stated that CMUH is embracing "Smart Healthcare 4.0," which includes the development of novel mRNA-based CAR-T immunotherapy powered by AI-driven Drug Discovery, and smart healthcare systems developed in collaboration with Microsoft and Google since 2020. These innovations include the "Medical Information Revise Assistant (MIRA)" and the "Side-effects Organizing Platform with Healthcare Intelligent Assistance (SOPHIA)," designed to provide individualized smart healthcare. These advancements not only reduce the workload of healthcare professionals in CMUH but also ensure the best quality of care for patients.

Personnel, Process and Technology Development in Parallel as the Key to Digital Healthcare

CMUH established the Taiwan Smart Healthcare Pavilion to showcase "HiThings Tele-ICU," which highlights three notable smart healthcare platforms: the Intelligent Anti-Microbial System (i.A.M.S.) for sepsis and drug resistance infection, the Smart Heart Platform for acute myocardial infarction, and ARDiTeX for acute respiratory distress syndrome. These platforms enable comprehensive monitoring and care in critical care settings, collectively reducing nursing personnel's workload by more than 5,000 hours. According to Director Wen-Sheng Feng of the Digital Transformation Technology Office at CMUH, the system provides real-time monitoring of patients' physiological data and is useful in discovering the high-risk patients of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Supported by AI algorithms, the system sends timely notifications, ensuring prompt care and effectively reducing mortality rates by 18.9%. CMUH's Chief Secretary, Dr. Wei-Cheng Chen, highlighted that AI-driven predictions and integrated information systems empower physicians to analyze large datasets efficiently and coordinate timely interventions with multidisciplinary teams, ensuring optimal, personalized care for each patient.

Overcoming Challenges in Data Integration and Interoperability to Propel Smart Healthcare Development

Dr. Shih-Sheng Chang, Director of CMUH's AI Center, and Prof. Chi-Heum Cho, Vice Superintendent of Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center, discussed over "The Power of Data in Modern Healthcare." Dr. Chang emphasized that data integration and interoperability remain key challenges in advancing smart healthcare. He highlighted that individualized nursing, wearable devices for real-time data collection, and AI-assisted remote surgeries are critical dimensions for unlocking the full potential of healthcare data. Dr. Chang also underscored the importance of multidisciplinary and cross-border collaborations in driving progress in this field. Meanwhile, Prof. Cho shared insights from South Korea, where a resident doctors' strike prompted hospitals to fully adopt smart technologies, including robotic delivery systems and smart operating rooms. These advancements have significantly enhanced operational efficiency and patient care.

With the acquisition of EMRAM Stage 7 re-certification, INFRAM Stage 7, AMAM Stage 6, and DIAM Stage 6 certifications, CMUH positions as a leading digital healthcare provider among Taiwan-based institutions. CMUH remains committed to fostering cross-border collaborations and enhancing patient care through the advanced application of data and AI technology. By embracing highly accurate smart healthcare solutions, CMUH continues to realize its vision of "patient-centered" care.

