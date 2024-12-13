Award-Winning Culture: Ivalua Celebrates Further Comparably Best Company Awards

Ivalua's success with Comparably continues with notable wins including Best Company Culture and Best CEO.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Comparably as one of the best companies for its culture and CEO, ranking in the top 5% among all rated companies in both categories.

The awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. A remarkable 94% of respondents believe Ivalua's goals are clear and feel invested in them; 98% look forward to interacting with their coworkers and 96% believe their work environment is positive. Ivalua's average score for its office culture stands at 87 out of 100, which is 28% higher than the category average.

"It is an honor to see Ivalua recognized as a Best Company globally for its culture for the third consecutive year and I'm personally humbled by the Best CEO Award," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua. "Our people are our greatest asset and they shape our culture. It's their dedication that enables us to foster a collaborative workplace where teams can grow and innovate together".

Ivalua employs more than 1,000 people in 15 offices worldwide, all united by five core values that underpin the company's culture: Customer-centric, Collaboration, Results-oriented, Care for and Grow People, and Integrity.

Recent successes add to notable awards won in the past year including Best Outlook, and Best Company for Diversity, Happiness, and Career Growth.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Comparably

Comparably by ZoomInfo is a leading employee review platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and salary data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit comparably.com.

