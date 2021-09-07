Award-Winning Dance Comedy 'Tango Shalom' Dances Its Way To #1 Exclusive Opening for the Summer 2021 Season

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Shalom finishes its three day weekend engagement better than expected at $20,581, with an astonishing PTA of $5,145 (second best only to Marvel's Shang-Chi). Tango Shalom also claims bragging rights to the best 2021 exclusive opening, as well having the best PTA, this Memorial Day to Labor Day summer season. Showing daily gross increases this weekend (Saturday +32% from Friday and Sunday +54% from Saturday) boasts to be the number one independent film release this weekend.

On Friday, September 10, the interfaith movie that promotes peace, tolerance and inclusion, will expand onto more screens in New York and Los Angeles, and also across Canada in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver with additional screens to be announced soon.

Tango Shalom is directed by Gabriel Bologna, son of Renée Taylor and the late Joseph Bologna. The elder Bologna also co-wrote and produced the film with brothers Jos and Claudio Laniado of Convivencia Forever Films. Co-produced by Joel Zwick, Robert Meyer Burnett (Agent Cody Banks franchise), Zizi Bologna, and choreographer Jordi Caballero. The production team included a unique confluence of consultants representing many religions, including from The Vatican, a Hasidic Synagogue, a Mosque, and a Sikh Temple ensuring a unified message of acceptance and inclusion.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director Vision Films says, "The overwhelming response to the initial theatrical release of Tango Shalom is incredible validation that audiences are receiving and loving this special film as much as we do! We are thrilled the humor, music, and dancing from this phenomenal cast and production team is resonating with audiences."

Director Gabriel Bologna, "The overwhelmingly warm response we've received, and expanding to so many more theaters, says to me that our film's message of inclusion and tolerance has perhaps struck a chord. After the two bleakest years of the 21st century, the world needs to come together for healing, and what better way than to laugh?"

"The moment I first saw Tango Shalom as part of this year's Brooklyn Film Festival, I knew we had something very special on our hands," adds Kristen Bedno, Vice President of Distribution and Marketing at Vision Films. "Vision Films is proud to be releasing Tango Shalom with innovative and out-of-the box marketing, publicity, and social media activations to spread the news far and wide about this exceptional and joyous film."

Vision Films notes that Tango Shalom is benefiting greatly from word of mouth advertising, local street teams, and a sensational trailer that transcends age, culture, and religion.

The entertaining fable includes Golden Globe® Nominee Lainie Kazan (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Renée Taylor (Adam Sandler's The Do Over, The Producers, CBS' The Nanny), Karina Smirnoff (Dancing With The Stars), Joseph Bologna (My Favorite Year, Blame It On Rio, Big Daddy, Lovers and Other Strangers), Jos Laniado (Milcho Manchevski's Bikini Moon), Claudio Laniado (Mudbound), Bern Cohen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Judi Beecher (Taken 3, Family is Family, La Garconne).

Synopsis : When a female Tango dancer (Smirnoff) asks a Rabbi (Jos Laniado) to enter a dance competition, there's one big problem—due to his Orthodox beliefs, he's not allowed to touch her! Desperately in need of splitting the prize money to save his Hebrew school from bankruptcy, they develop a plan to enter the competition without sacrificing his faith. The bonds of family and community are tested one dazzling dance step at a time in this lighthearted fable.

In Los Angeles, the film can be seen at Landmark Theaters on Pico and Town Center 5 in Encino, and September 10 opens at The Laemmle in Newhall. In New York, at AMC Empire 25, The Village East Cinema By Angelika, and also opens on September 10 at The Cobble Hill 5 and Williamsburg Cinemas Brooklyn, Kew Garden 6 Queens, and Malverne 5 and Roslyn 4 on Long Island. Canadian Cinéma Cineplex locations include Forum et VIP - Montreal, Empress Walk - Toronto, and Fifth Avenue Cinemas - Vancouver.

Soundtrack provided by Universal Music includes multiple Grammy® Award-winning Gordon Goodwin, Latin Grammy®-nominated Tango sensation Daniel Binelli, British chart-toppers Touch and Go, The Circolo S. Pietro del Vaticano Choir, as well as modern Klezmer bands Golem, The Burning Bush, and Barcelona Gypsy Klezmer Band. Score by Zoe Tiganouria and Zizi Bologna.

For updated information please visit tangoshalommovie.com. Press kits available upon request. Bill Lewis is overseeing theatrical sales for Atlas Distribution on behalf of Vision Films.

