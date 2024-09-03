Vision Films Sets North American Release For Dark Thriller 'Cheat'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the gripping thriller, Cheat, from writer/director Greg A. Sager on September 17, 2024 through a deal with Scott J. Jones and Artist View Entertainment. The film was produced by Fran Tran, Gary Elmer, Kevin Labonte, Brittany Slater, and Sager. The story is a dark look at jealousy and trust from all vantage points of those involved and crossing many genres including psychological thriller, romantic drama, and neo-noir, creating a unique and unpredictable experience. An original score was created by the composer Rahul Shah who has written music for projects on Netflix, Amazon, PBS, BBC, ITV, Discovery, and various commercials.

CHEAT dark thriller movie poster

Synopsis: Zoe's deteriorating marriage leaves her feeling isolated and longing for connection in the aftermath of a personal trauma. To escape loneliness, she blindly stumbles into a passionate affair, which ultimately leads her down a deadly path. Watch the trailer: HERE

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Cheat is a twisted love story with a forceful female lead that challenges viewers' expectations. It takes the audience on a gripping roller coaster that keeps one guessing until the final scene."

Filmmaker Greg A. Sager navigates the characters and audience through the messy waters of an affair. "By placing these characters in extreme emotionally charged situations, I wanted to delve into the complexities and consequences of an affair from every angle," says Sager. "Affairs are a dangerous game of deception, fear, desire, and anger, depending on where you stand in the triangle."

The film stars newcomer Shelby Handley (All is Fine in '89), Ry Barrett (In A Violent Nature, Cult Hero), Latin music star Rodrigo Massa (Instructions Not Included), Arthur Boan (The Gardener), Jay Wong (Bait), and Madison Caan (Charmed to Death).

Cheat will be available on streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on September 17, 2024. Stay up to date and follow: matchboxpictures.ca and @matchboxpictures

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Artist View Entertainment

Artist View Entertainment is a leading independent film distribution company dedicated to bringing compelling and diverse stories to audiences worldwide. With over three decades of experience, Artist View Entertainment has built a strong reputation for fostering creative talent and supporting innovative filmmaking and continues to champion fresh voices and unique perspectives in the world of independent cinema. artistviewent.com

About Matchbox Pictures

Storytelling is as old as humanity. Without a great story you will never create a great film. Our focus on story is first and foremost with our in-house writing team. We specialize in genre driven films with marketing appeal.

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.