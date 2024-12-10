Award-Winning DELPH Program Welcomes New Cohort of Public Health Leaders

Program fosters diverse leadership to address public health challenges nationwide

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) and the Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine announced the next cohort of 16 mid-to-senior level governmental public health professionals selected for the Diverse Executives Leading in Public Health (DELPH) program. This cohort joins a growing network of public health professionals who are dedicated to improving public health outcomes and addressing health disparities.

"Since 2021, ASTHO's DELPH program has made a significant impact on the public health landscape by equipping scholars with the tools they need to succeed," says Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH, CEO of ASTHO. "DELPH alumni are excelling in areas such as data modernization, epidemiology, policy and planning. I have no doubt that this next cohort will be instrumental in positioning the field of public health to confront the complex challenges that lie ahead."

The fifth cohort of DELPH scholars includes:

Syed Abbas , Wisconsin Department of Health Services

, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Jefflyn Brown , City of Milwaukee Health Department

City of Milwaukee Health Department Sharde' Burton , Michigan Department of Health & Human Services

, Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Samuel Elenwo , Pennsylvania Department of Health

, Pennsylvania Department of Health Rita Espinoza , San Antonio Metropolitan Health District

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Keyonie James , Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Sam Jarvis , Johnson County Public Health

, Johnson County Public Health Aubrenie Jones, Tennessee Department of Health

Tennessee Department of Health LaRita Jones , California Department of Public Health

, California Department of Public Health Remeka Jones , Washington State Department of Health

Department of Health Courtney McFadden , Maryland Department of Health

, Maryland Department of Health Robert Palmer , Georgia Department of Public Health

Georgia Department of Public Health Shenai Powell , Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of State Health Services Ana Scuteri , Florida Department of Health in Seminole County

, Florida Department of Health in Seminole County Eduardo Sida , San Francisco Department of Public Health

San Francisco Department of Public Health Lawrence Young , Connecticut Department of Public Health

"As we begin our fourth year of partnership, the collaboration between the Satcher Health Leadership Institute and ASTHO continues to thrive through the award-winning DELPH program," says Sandra Harris-Hooker, PhD, senior vice president for external affairs and innovation and interim executive director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine. "The program's recruitment and selection process highlights its ability to attract highly talented professionals who are deeply committed to advancing health equity and improving both current and future health outcomes across the nation. We are proud of the ongoing success of the DELPH program and look forward to welcoming Cohort five!"

Over 80 public health professionals have participated in the DELPH program. Many have earned executive-level leadership roles with public health agencies, been appointed to national boards and received prestigious fellowships.

The DELPH program was recently honored with a prestigious Power of Associations Summit Award from the American Society of Association Executives. The program has thrived thanks to funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Learn more about the new cohort of DELPH scholars.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and freely associated states, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

SOURCE Association of State and Territorial Health Officials