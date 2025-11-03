Five Reasons to Be Thankful for Public Health Leaders

ASTHO highlights unseen public health work on Public Health Thank You Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) highlights and celebrates public health's vital role ahead of Public Health Thank You Day on Monday, November 24.

"The dedication and expertise of public health professionals in every state and territory supports the health and well-being of millions of Americans every day," says ASTHO CEO Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH. "The work often happens behind the scenes, but its impact is everywhere. Whether it's responding to natural disasters or tracking emerging health threats, public health professionals are often the first line of defense. I am thrilled for the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the incredible public health workforce who work tirelessly day in and day out to keep us safe."

"To the dedicated individuals who form the backbone of public health: Thank you," says Manisha Juthani, MD, ASTHO president and commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. "Your tireless work protects our water, ensures our food is safe, champions vaccinations, and fights every epidemic. You are the quiet, essential heroes who make our communities healthier, safer, and more resilient every single day. We see your commitment, and we are deeply grateful."

ASTHO's top five reasons to be thankful for public health include:

Preventing illness before it reaches you

Every day, public health professionals work to stop diseases before they spread. Vaccines are estimated to have prevented over one million deaths in U.S. children born in recent decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes diseases like influenza, measles or whooping cough.



Keeping your food and water safe

Public health systems monitor and protect the food you eat and water you drink. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 6 people, or about 48 million, contract a foodborne illness each year. Strong food and water safety measures reduce the risk of getting a foodborne illness. So, when you turn on your tap or buy groceries, know that public health efforts have likely kept those items safe for you to consume.



Responding quickly during emergencies

Whether it's a pandemic, a major hurricane, wildfire or other disaster, public health teams are often on the front lines assisting with the response by sharing vital information and helping protect communities. While preparedness can't prevent every incident, public health planning, surveillance, and response can help save lives when disaster strikes.



Protecting the air, water and environment around you

Poor air quality, contaminated water, lead exposure and disease-carrying insects all pose threats. In the U.S., millions of people live in areas rated as having unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution. Public health efforts that monitor and reduce these hazards mean fewer people may suffer from asthma attacks, heart disease, cancers and other conditions.



Using data and science to help guide decision-makers

Research, surveillance and data guide nearly every public health initiative. Studies show that every dollar invested in public health saves about $14 in medical and social costs. In many ways, public health supports economic stability and effective resource utilization.

Follow ASTHO on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook to join the celebration and thank the public health workforce on Public Health Thank You Day. Use #PHTYD as well as #PublicHealthHeroes.

