Award-Winning Documentary 'Skid Row Marathon' Comes to Movie Theaters Nationwide for a One-Day-Only Cinematic Event on October 14

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful festival run, the acclaimed documentary "Skid Row Marathon" will debut in more than 700 cinemas nationwide for a one-day event on Monday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. local time. The film follows criminal court judge Craig Mitchell, who starts a running club on Los Angeles' notorious skid row and begins training a motley group of former addicts and criminals to run marathons as they fight to pull themselves out of homelessness and addiction. "Skid Row Marathon," which tells a story of hope, friendship and dignity, has won 23 festival awards across the country and around the world. Screenings in all locations will be concluded with a special follow up piece featuring Judge Mitchell journey, discussing where his running club is now.

Skid Row Marathon

Tickets for "Skid Row Marathon" can be purchased online beginning Friday, August 30 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. A complete list of theaters will be available August 30 at the Fathom Events website.

Filmmaking team Mark Hayes (writer/director) and Gabriele Hayes (producer) were inspired to document Judge Mitchell and his running club when they read a newspaper article about his uplifting story. Since they were both runners themselves they decided to join his efforts.

"Los Angeles County has over 59,000 homeless people which represents the largest concentration of homeless in America," stated Mark Hayes. "Our hope is that the powerful stories of Judge Mitchell and the members of the Skid Row Running Club we follow in the film will empower people across the nation to become part of the conversation and the eventual eradication of homelessness."

Gabriele Hayes added "We are thrilled that moviegoers across the country will be able to see 'Skid Row Marathon' and experience how one simple commitment to kindness can change lives for the better."

"Fathom is pleased to give this documentary a nationwide platform for its message and to expand our documentary offerings to cinema audiences," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "This is a deeply inspiring film that not only offers an intimate look at Judge Mitchell's story and his impact on the members of his running club, but also provides an insightful way in to explore and understand homelessness and addiction in our country and how we can all make a difference."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Skid Row Marathon

Director/Writer: Mark Hayes

Producers: Gabriele Hayes, Doug Blush

Cinematographers: Mark Hayes, James Stolz

Film Editors: Tchavdar Georgiev, ACE, Ben Dohrmann

Composer: Kim Planert

Running Time: 85 minutes

Website: skidrowmarathon.com

Awards: Los Angeles Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Napa Valley Film Festival, Ashland Independent Film Festival, Boulder International Film Festival, Durango Independent Film Festival, Milan International Film Festival, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, Salem Film Festival, United Nations Association Film Festival, Woods Hole Film Festival, Coronado Island Film Festival, Port Townsend Film Festival

