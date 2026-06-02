Award-Winning Documentary The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control Now Available for Healthcare CE/CME Credit Through Learn at Pinnacle

The Paramount+ documentary on systemic bias in women's sexual health is now an accredited reflective learning activity, as jointly accredited provider Learn at Pinnacle expands CE/CME across film, books, and other media formats.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control, the award-winning Paramount+ documentary on systemic bias in women's sexual health, is now an accredited continuing education activity for healthcare professionals. Learn at Pinnacle, a jointly accredited provider of continuing medical education (CME) and continuing education (CE), today announced it has accredited the film as a reflective, film-based learning activity offering 2 credits across nine healthcare professions. The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Aisling Chin-Yee and produced by Catalyst and Everywoman Studios, is currently streaming on Paramount+.

The Pink Pill documentary is now jointly accredited for healthcare CE/CME with Learn at Pinnacle.

The documentary examines the cultural, scientific, and political battle behind the first FDA and Health Canada-approved treatment for women's sexual desire, centering on entrepreneur and women's health advocate Cindy Eckert and her fight to bring Addyi to market for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The film premiered at DOC NYC, where it won the Audience Award, launched on Paramount+ in March 2026 ahead of International Women's Day, and was screened at Pinnacle Conference in Austin, Texas in May 2026. The Pink Pill has drawn critical praise from The New York Times, People, ELLE, and Fast Company.

"Clinicians are learning in every format imaginable, and The Pink Pill is a powerful documentary that will change how care is delivered. We accredited this film because healthcare professionals need to understand that systemic bias exists in women's health and this type of learning is crucial for continuing education credit." — Natalie Crawford, MD, Chief Executive Officer

Accrediting The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control

The accredited activity for The Pink Pill pairs the film with guided reflection exercises designed to help clinicians identify bias, strengthen patient-centered communication, and integrate more equitable, evidence-informed approaches into practice. Learning objectives include recognizing systemic biases and disparities in women's sexual health research and care, identifying gaps in diagnosing and managing female sexual health concerns, applying patient-centered communication strategies, and integrating equitable, evidence-informed approaches into clinical decision-making.

The activity offers 2 credits across the following professions:

Physicians ( AMA PRA Category 1 Credit ™)

™) Nurses (ANCC NCPD)

Pharmacists (ACPE CPE)

Physician Assistants (AAPA Category 1)

Social Workers (ASWB-ACE)

Psychologists (APA CME)

Dietitians (CDR CPEUs)

Dentists (ADA-CERP CME)

Athletic Trainers (BOC CEUs)

Healthcare professionals can claim their reflective CE credits from The Pink Pill: https://www.thepinkpillfilm.com/cme.

"The Pink Pill is an exceptionally executed educational film to reveal and dismantle bias in healthcare. Our role was to build a reflective framework around the film for accreditation, allowing clinicians to take what they watched and turn it into a documented practice change. That is exactly what joint providership is designed to do." — Pamela Mehta, MD, Chief Operating Officer

Screened at The Pinnacle Conference 2026

Learn at Pinnacle hosted a full screening of The Pink Pill on Friday, May 1, 2026, after the welcome reception at The Pinnacle Conference 2026 in Austin, Texas. The conference, held May 1 to 3 at the Four Seasons Hotel, is a leading event for women in medicine focused on leadership, negotiation, communication, and work-life balance. Close to 300 attendees and 17 speakers, including Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, joined the event, which offered up to 10 CME credits.

The screening drew strong engagement from clinician attendees, many of whom reflected on how the film would change their approach to patient care. In post-activity reflections, learners committed to adding sexual health questions to routine well-woman exams, expanding referral pathways beyond OB-GYN to include pelvic floor physical therapy, urogynecology, and urology, and proactively initiating conversations about sexual and reproductive health to reduce stigma.

"Our hope is that this film helps spark more informed, compassionate conversations around women's sexual health. Continuing medical education is essential to that progress, ensuring providers have access to the latest research and tools so women feel heard, validated, and properly cared for." — Producers Julie Bristow and Abby Greensfelder

Accrediting Films, Books, Podcasts, and Beyond

The Pink Pill accreditation is part of Learn at Pinnacle's broader effort to accredit education in the formats clinicians actually use. The organization currently accredits CE/CME activities across podcasts, online courses, books, webinars, coaching programs, retreats, app-based learning, and live conferences. More information on accrediting books, films, and other media is available at https://learnatpinnacle.com/accreditation/movies.

Through its joint providership model, Learn at Pinnacle assumes responsibility for the full accreditation framework, including content review, disclosure, and conflict-of-interest management, learner evaluations, certificate generation, and reporting to accrediting bodies. This allows creators, studios, publishers, and educators to focus on their content while their audiences earn credit through rigorous, compliant educational experiences.

"Films, books, and podcasts are modern educational formats for clinician learning. Our goal is to bring accreditation to the places where healthcare education is being created and where clinicians are learning. The Pink Pill is a strong example of what that looks like in practice." — Rupa Wong, MD, Chief Product Officer

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a mission-driven company focused on bringing impactful ideas to life by empowering women creators and investing in innovative content for the global market. Through a collaborative approach that blends strategic insight, creative development, and business expertise, Catalyst helps move ideas from conception to execution with speed and purpose. Catalyst is committed to amplifying women's voices and supporting meaningful storytelling that drives awareness, connection, and change.

About Everywoman Studios

Everywoman Studios is a full-service media company, dedicated to women-fueled content that can create positive cultural impact. Founded in 2019 by veteran producer Abby Greensfelder – creator of global hits such as "Say Yes to the Dress" and "The Last Alaskans," among others – Everywoman Studios currently has a range of non-fiction series and features in development and production across multiple networks and streamers. The company's first feature documentary, LFG – which chronicles the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's fight for equal pay – premiered in 2021 at The Tribeca Film Festival before launching on HBO Max. The Emmy-nominated film is credited with helping the players achieve equal pay. Greensfelder and Everywoman also founded "Propelle," a content accelerator program for women producers and filmmakers. For more information, please visit Everywoman Studios' website.

About Learn at Pinnacle

Learn at Pinnacle's CE mission is to reimagine continuing education, making it innovative, accessible, and reflective, so every healthcare professional can keep growing, leading, and driving meaningful impact in their communities.

Pinnacle provides modern, flexible continuing education for physicians and healthcare professionals across more than ten disciplines. Built by three practicing physicians, Pinnacle was created to solve the pain points of traditional CME, including rigid formats, outdated delivery models, and limited opportunities for reflection that deepen learning. Through its annual conference, podcast network, mobile education app, and streamlined joint accreditation services, Learn at Pinnacle delivers multi-format education that fits the reality of clinical life. As one of the only all-female, physician-founded CE companies, Learn at Pinnacle brings a perspective shaped by real clinical practice and a commitment to building something better.

SOURCE Learn at Pinnacle