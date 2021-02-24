Award-winning Educational Podcast, Brains On, Launches In Spanish Addressing STEM Education Gap Among US Latino Children

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly-formed Mother Tongue today announced it is the exclusive Spanish-language production partner of American Public Media's (APM) award-winning educational podcast program, Brains On. Distributed broadly through reVolver's vast podcast network, Brains On en Español will help address the severe gaps evident in US Latino children's Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. STEM skills are more necessary now than ever to compete in a global economy, and the current educational entertainment platforms are failing throngs of U.S. Latino children. With Mother Tongue, APM expands its award-winning podcast content to the growing U.S. Latino audience, including the coordination of future multilingual programming.

Mother Tongue Co-founders and Hispanic/Latinx marketing industry veterans, Lupe De Los Santos and Stephen Hobbs, bring a combined 40+ years of experience in the broadcast and entertainment industries. Prior to Mother Tongue, Hobbs served as VP of Podcasts and Experiential for Univision Communications and co-founder of reVolver Podcasts.

"Our objective with Mother Tongue is to expand the possibilities for growth and learning among multilingual children and families, starting with Spanish," said Hobbs. "Latino students currently comprise the largest minority group in the public school system, yet score lower than national averages on math and science achievement tests. APM's broad portfolio of podcast programming will provide much-need support to these audiences and bridge these gaps."

"I am a firm believer in the power of entertainment platforms, such as podcasts, being used to educate diverse audiences," added De Los Santos. "Our combined experience in broadcast and digital marketing, as well as entertainment and lifestyle efforts, will no doubt ensure that this content is more easily accessed and enjoyed by Hispanic/Latinx families across the U.S."

Brains On features Molly Bloom, co-creator and host of Brains On, and her hope is that with Brains On en Español, "Kids and families will be encouraged to explore their natural curiosity and wonder by hearing audience questions answered through a science-focused lens. With the launch of Brains On en Español, we're excited for even more kids to nurture the skills they need to navigate our changing world as open-minded, critical thinkers."

"We're thrilled to partner with Mother Tongue on bringing entertaining and evidence-based audio programming to Spanish-speaking kids and families in the U.S. and around the world during a time when facts have never mattered more," added Alex Schaffert, COO of On-Demand Audio, American Public Media.

With Latinos representing the largest minority group in the U.S., Mother Tongue, APM & reVolver took this opportunity as a way to revolutionize the podcast landscape and create an avenue where children and adults alike could listen to their favorite podcasts in English and Spanish. With the number of bilingual children increasing each year, Mother Tongue hopes to advance and diversify the industry and encourage kids to grow and learn.

Listeners can catch the all-new Brains On en Español podcast on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart, and Radio Public. To learn more, visit https://www.brainson.org/page/es.

About Mother Tongue

Mother Tongue is unlike any other podcast network in the United States as the exclusive multilingual partner to American Public Media's award-winning educational podcast program, Brains On. Distributed broadly through reVolver's vast podcast network, Brains On en Español helps address the severe gaps evident in US Latino children's Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit https://www.mtongue.com/, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to "El Show de Piolín," "The Power of Us," and "Don Cheto, Al Aire" plus more than 50 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, the podcasts are distributed on reVolverPodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora and iHeartMedia. For more information about the company, visit www.reVolverpodcasts.com

About American Public Media

American Public Media® (APM) is the national programming and distribution division of American Public Media Group and reaches 19 million listeners via approximately 1,000 radio stations nationwide each week. APM is one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world, with a portfolio that includes BBC World Service, Marketplace®, and the leading classical music programs in the nation. APM offers a diverse array of podcasts featuring the best in food, culture, entertainment, business and investigative journalism. For more information on APM, visit www.americanpublicmedia.org.

