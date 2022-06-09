Award-Winning Exclucity Founder Trent Out Loud Recounts His Entrepreneurial Journey in Best-Selling Book Series

Trent Shares a Vulnerable Recollection of Triumph and Tribulations in Two Autobiographies

MONTREAL, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In his recent books, How Sneakers Saved My Life: My Entrepreneurial Journey and How Sneakers Ruined My Life: The Entrepreneurial Journey That Shifted My Mental State, Exclucity founder, and CEO Trent Out Loud invites readers to accompany him on a journey of faith, humility, and strength.

His first book, How Sneakers Saved My Life, takes a look at Trent's rebellious adolescent years as a young man seeking independence and discovering his true identity. Trent provides a raw recollection of the road to becoming the CEO, founder, and owner of one of the most successful Canadian brands to date.

The second book, How Sneakers Ruined My Life, pivots to one of the most challenging periods of Trent's career, a shift in the sneaker industry that nearly destroyed everything he'd spent years building. In just a few years, Trent went from a notable CEO dominating the sneaker world, to an entrepreneur who was near bankruptcy, struggling to stay afloat mentally and financially. This book dives into Trent's battle with mental health as well as the perseverance and grit it took for his company to climb back to the top.

Both books were ranked in the top 10 best-selling books on Amazon less than 24 hours after being released. The book's success is another testament to Trent's resilience and ability to conquer adversity. In addition, as Trent speaks about his mental health journey candidly, it has now opened up new opportunities for him to be brutally honest about the mental health as an Entrepreneur.

"I've done many things in my life, but being an author is the thing that I'm the proudest of," says Trent. "Being dyslexic and having trouble in high school, I never thought I'd ever be able to do something like this. Becoming an author means that I've overcome one of my biggest fears. I won. Fear is the #1 killer of dreams, and I hope my books can change that."

How Sneakers Saved My Life: My Entrepreneurial Journey and How Sneakers Ruined My Life: The Entrepreneurial Journey That Shifted My Mental State are available for purchase on Amazon. Currently, Trent is working on his third book which will highlight how he was able to maneuver his mindset and business during the Pandemic. To learn more about Trent Out Loud, visit www.TrentOutLoud.com .

