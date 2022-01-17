Award-Winning Financial Planner Launches New Book; Shares Wealth-Building Secrets for Preservation of Lifestyle & Legacy

NORMAL, Ill., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krista McBeath, founder and CEO of McBeath Financial Group, Landmark Wealth Management, Inc., announces the publication of her book, The Generational Wealth System: A Holistic Approach to Preserving Your Wealth and Legacy. The official release date is January 18, 2022.

In this book, McBeath shares her vision of how holistic financial planning is the key to preserving wealth, lifestyle and ultimately transferring wealth to family members so that they are taken care of for years to come. "I believe the traditional approach to retirement planning is all too often short-sighted—and it may be costing too many families the greatest opportunity for generational wealth-building in our lifetime," she says. "Fortunately, this book allows me to expand my message to reach others that might benefit from my insights, and I hope it will help readers navigate towards multigenerational wealth."

The Generational Wealth System addresses questions about several key financial components that touch many families' lives, including:

Hidden risks to retirement security

Healthcare costs, inflation and market fluctuations

Security of a surviving spouse

Wealth transfer strategies and estate planning

Advanced tax strategies for protecting wealth

McBeath stresses that this subject isn't just for massively wealthy families, however. "It's for anyone with concerns about the well-being of their spouse, children, and future generations," she says. "And it's for those who want to have a plan in place for a time when they may no longer be there to care for their family."

The Generational Wealth System is available at www.wealth-book.com. It can also be purchased on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and digital format.

About Krista McBeath

Krista is an Investment Advisor, Chartered Financial Consultant, a Licensed Insurance Advisor, a Fiduciary, and an experienced tax advisor who specializes in financial planning, investments, and insurance. While consistently earning top achievement awards within her industry, she's most proud of being voted the #1 Best Financial Planner by the community she serves, for the past five consecutive years.

