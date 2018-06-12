Award-Winning HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Tablets Now Available at Amazon and Newegg

As one of the top three manufacturers of tablets, Huawei is known for delivering top-of-the-line audio and video capabilities, stunning displays and outstanding performance in a sleek and sophisticated design. Huawei's unrivaled commitment to innovation has culminated in the award-winning HUAWEI MediaPad M5.

Featuring the world's first 2.5D curved glass on a tablet, a 2K QHD display powered by ClariVu 5.0, and speakers tuned by Harman Kardon®, HUAWEI MediaPad M5 delivers an immersive entertainment experience.

Powered by Huawei's own Kirin 960 Octa-core processor and EMUI 8.0, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 runs on Android™ 8.0 and supports a microSD card of up to 256 GB for expanded capacity.

Aesthetic and Ergonomic Design

The first tablets in the world to adopt a 2.5D curved glass display, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 showcases a design that is not only elegant but practical. Slimmer and lighter, the curved metal body provides a high-quality feel and is more comfortable to hold even for extended periods of time.

Huawei's engineers developed a structural design that utilizes a metal frame to reinforce the edges and protect the screen from the bumps, knocks and drops of daily use. The HUAWEI MediaPad M5 screens are not only sleek but durable – meeting Huawei's stringent product safety and reliability standards. The tablets also have Huawei's U-shaped antenna design to ensure superior connectivity.

Immersive Entertainment Experience

Huawei's newest tablets feature a FullView 2560x1600 IPS HD display enhanced by ClariVu, a leading visual technology that boosts screen performance by up to 20 percent, making colors more vivid and contrasts more defined.

To create the complete multimedia experience, the 8.4-inch HUAWEI MediaPad M5 features two speakers while the 10.8-inch version incorporates four. Both use smart power amplifier chips, speaker boxes and a loudspeaker to produce a rich sound. The HUAWEI MediaPad M5 combines an AK4376 audio chip and HUAWEI Histen technology for Hi-Res audio, delivering stunning high definition sound. Once again, Huawei has partnered with Harman Kardon on the HUAWEI MediaPad M5's audio hardware design, speaker tuning and audio testing to deliver the best possible sound performance.

When shifting from watching videos to reading, Huawei's Eye Comfort Mode mitigates eye strain by identifying the best display parameters for a wide range of everyday use cases. It blocks blue light to make the screen more comfortable to read and also adapts the color of the display according to the color temperature in the external environment. While gaming, Huawei's EMUI 8.0 optimizes performance from the chip-level up, reallocating processing resources and minimizing distractions from other apps.

With a 5100 mAh (Typical) in the 8.4-inch version and a 7500 mAh (Typical) battery in the 10.8-inch version, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 allows for up to 11 and 12 hours respectively of 1080p video playback. Huawei's Quick Charge technology can fully charge the 8.4-inch tablet in 1.9 hours and the 10.8-inch tablet in 2.9 hours.

Optimized for Mobile Work

With the 10.8-inch HUAWEI MediaPad M5, Huawei has transformed the Android OS to create a familiar Desktop View experience and improve work-related tasks. A taskbar has been added to the bottom of the screen, offering easy access to input tools and controls for Wi-Fi and battery – just like on a laptop.

Interaction with applications has also been designed to mimic PCs with the ability to view multiple windows at once and minimize, maximize and close windows with just one click. The HUAWEI MediaPad M5 makes accessing files – such as screenshots or documents – from apps easier. The 10.8-inch HUAWEI MediaPad M5 is designed with a Pogo-Pin port to connect to a keyboard and unlock the productivity features of the Desktop View.

Its dual cameras and built-in microphone capture crystal-clear images and voices for conference calls. Both tablets deliver up to 12 hours of battery life and support 9V/2A Quick Charge, capable of completely replenishing its battery faster than any existing tablet in the market.

HUAWEI MediaPad M5 tablets come equipped with a Micro SD card slot to expand memory, and Bluetooth connectivity for universal peripheral compatibility.

To enhance the performance and usability of the tablets, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 10.8-inch Pro comes with the HUAWEI M-Pen to provide an even more intuitive way to interact with the tablet. The M-Pen makes note taking, drawing and designing effortless. It is lightweight and ergonomically designed so that it fits comfortably in hand and flows smoothly across the screen as if writing on paper. Equipped with world-class 4096-level pressure sensitivity, the M5 Pro is perfect for drawing and creating detailed illustrations. It can capture every detail including tilting and shading. Buttons on the body of the pen provide shortcuts for taking screenshots, deleting images and even launching apps, giving you even greater control of the tablet. The HUAWEI M-Pen is charged easily and quickly with the M5 Pro's USB Type-C charger. A full charge lasts up to 50 days on average and takes only 100 minutes to recharge.

HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Specs

Model M5 (8.4") M5 (10.8") M5 (10.8") Pro Size 8.37in X 4.91in X 0.29in 10.18in X 6.76in X 0.29in Weight 11.15 oz 17.56 oz Display 2560 x 1600 IPS display, 359 pixels per inch (PPI) 2560 x 1600 IPS display, 280 PPI CPU Huawei Kirin 960, Octa-core Huawei Kirin 960s, Octa-core OS AndroidTM 8.0 + EMUI 8.0 Memory ROM: 64GB; RAM: 4GB Expansion Micro SD card with up to 256GB capacity Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi: IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac; 2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz** Bluetooth: 4.2 Sensors Ambient light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, Hall effect sensor, fingerprint sensor Audio Built-in microphone, Dual speakers, HUAWEI Histen stereo sound effect Built-in microphone, Quad speakers, HUAWEI Histen stereo sound effect Supported formats: MP3/FLAC/WAV/OGG/MIDI/3GP/AAC etc. Camera Front camera: 8MP, fixed focus Rear camera: 13MP, autofocus Battery 5100 mAh Lithium polymer 7500 mAh Lithium polymer Colors Space Gray Champagne Gold MSRP $319 $359 $449

