Tech hiring eclipses expectations, CompTIA analysis reveals

Hiring up, unemployment down and employers step up the search for new tech talent

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers accelerated their hiring of technology workers and expanded their search for new tech talent in March, according to analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Technology companies added an estimated 6,000 workers last month, CompTIA's analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data reveals.1 Job growth was led by new hiring in technology services, software development, cloud infrastructure and related positions.

Technology occupations throughout the economy increased by 203,000 for the month.2 That pushed the unemployment rate for tech occupations back down to 3%.

Employers also added 191,000 new job postings for tech positions, an increase of 8,000 from the previous month and the highest volume since August 2023. In total, there were an estimated 438,000 active tech job postings in March.3

"With all four key tracking metrics in the positive for the month, it's a welcome return to stability in the tech employment data," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA.

Opportunities to work in tech are present across the map. New York, Washington, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco had the highest volumes of job postings in March. Other metropolitan markets saw notable month-over-month increases, including Lansing (MI), Providence (RI), Hartford (CT), Raleigh (NC), Kansas Coty (MO) and Boise (ID).

By occupation category, software developers and IT support specialists saw the largest increases in openings from February to March.

The job posting data also affirms that there are a variety of paths to a job in technology. CompTIA's report shows that 46% of all tech jobs postings in March did not specify that candidates have a four-year degree. Percentages were higher in certain job categories, such as IT support specialists (78%), network support specialists (66%) and web UI/UX designers (62%).

Jobs in artificial intelligence (AI) or for occupations that require AI skills accounted for 41% of March postings in the emerging technologies sub-category.

