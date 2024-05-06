Award-Winning Journey: 'What We Find on the Road' Secures Gold Remi at 57th WorldFest-Houston

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What We Find on the Road has been awarded the Gold Remi for Best Action/Adventure Feature at the 57th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival. The film, a creative endeavor produced by Uncommon Productions and in collaboration with Operose Pictures and Scatena & Rosner Films, marks a significant achievement for writer/producer Bill Haney, director Chaysen Beacham, and our talented cast.



The narrative unfolds as TJ receives a mysterious key from his estranged father on his 18th birthday unlocking a '68 convertible and a challenge to traverse the United States. This journey isn't just a drive across the country, it is a story about reconciliation, coming-of-age, and heartfelt encounters that have been resonating with audiences on the film festival circuit this spring.



With standout performances from Finn Haney, William Chris Sumpter, Katherine Laheen, Paul Guilfoyle, and Ross Partridge, the film's ensemble cast brings to life a story that is as much about the places we go as the people we meet along the way.

"The Gold Remi Award means a lot to me," said Chaysen Beacham. "What We Find on the Road was an adventure to make – and I'm very pleased that audiences can feel the joy and discovery of that adventure!"

Learn more about the film at www.WhatWeFindOnTheRoad.com and follow the film on Instagram at @whatwefindontheroad for news and updates about upcoming festivals and screenings.

About WorldFest-Houston: WorldFest was founded over 57 years ago as Cinema Arts, an International Film Society in August 1961. WorldFest became the third competitive international film festival in North America, following San Francisco and New York. WorldFest is the oldest Independent Film & Video Festival in the world.

SOURCE Uncommon Productions