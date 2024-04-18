Finn Haney Clinches Best Actor at the 2024 Pasadena International Film Festival for Uncommon Productions' "What We Find on the Road"

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncommon Productions, in collaboration with Scatena and Rosner Films, proudly announces that Finn Haney has won the Best Actor Award at the 2024 Pasadena International Film Festival for his performance in the feature film What We Find on the Road. This is Haney's first lead role in a feature film, demonstrating his exceptional talent and dedication to the craft of acting.

TJ is at a crossroads on his cross-country journey / © Uncommon Productions, "What We Find on the Road" What We Find on the Road, 2024 © Uncommon Productions

What We Find on the Road tells the story of TJ on his 18th birthday, receiving a key from his estranged ex-convict father that unlocks a timeworn '68 convertible and the challenge to take it on a cross-country adventure. Supported by a cast of loveable oddballs, the journey explores themes of family, humor, and resilience. Alongside Finn Haney, the film features performances by Paul Guilfoyle, Ross Partridge, Katherine LaNae, and William Chris Sumpter, each adding depth to this heartwarming narrative.

In addition to Haney's win, the film's first-time director, Chaysen Beacham, received a nomination for the Best Director Award, highlighting the film's strong directorial vision and its resonance with audiences.

The Pasadena International Film Festival, now celebrating its 11th year, is recognized as one of the world's top festivals by FilmFreeway and was held April 4 through 11.

What We Find on the Road continues to make appearances at festivals worldwide throughout the Spring and Summer of 2024 with a forthcoming theatrical release in the works. Upcoming festivals can be found at www.whatwefindontheroad.com . We look forward to sharing this film with audiences worldwide. What We Find on the Road was shot across 13 states over 21 days, telling the story that sometimes the longest roads pave the fastest way home.

Uncommon Productions: Founded in 2000 by Tim Disney and Bill Haney, Uncommon Productions produces documentary and feature films that inspire, enlighten, and engage.

Scatena and Rosner Films: S&R Films is a global sales and distribution company featuring the best indie & studio filmmaking has to offer.

Finn Haney is represented by the Artist International Group.

