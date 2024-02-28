AWARD-WINNING LG APPLIANCES FEATURED AT KBIS 2024 OFFER EFFORTLESS CLEANING, EFFICIENT SOLUTIONS

News provided by

LG Electronics USA

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

New Enhanced LG Styler, Mega Capacity Top Load Washer and Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Dryer, and LG CordZero A9X All-in-One Combi Tower + R5 Showcased

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is showcasing its latest innovative cleaning solutions this week at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show. Led by the updated LG Styler with a handheld, high-pressure steamer, new 5.5-cubic-foot Mega Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with EasyUnload™, AI Sensing, ezDispense®, Water Faucet & LCD Digital Dial Control (WT8600CB) and 7.3-cubic-foot Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Dryer with EasyLoad™ Door, Built-In Intelligence and TurboSteam™ (DLEX8600BE), as well as the new CordZero™ A9X All-in-One Combi Tower + R5 with Auto Empty technology, LG offers effortless and efficient solutions to clean and freshen your home and clothes.

Continue Reading
LG's new CordZero™ A9X All-in-One Combi Tower + R5 is a space-saving vacuum solution that helps make cleaning effortless.
LG's new CordZero™ A9X All-in-One Combi Tower + R5 is a space-saving vacuum solution that helps make cleaning effortless.
New LG Styler clothing care solution with handheld, high-pressure steamer, Dynamic Moving Hanger™ and Dual TrueSteam™ technology
New LG Styler clothing care solution with handheld, high-pressure steamer, Dynamic Moving Hanger™ and Dual TrueSteam™ technology
In an all-new matte black finish, the Mega Capacity Top Load Washer and Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Dryer make laundry easy and energy efficient.
In an all-new matte black finish, the Mega Capacity Top Load Washer and Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Dryer make laundry easy and energy efficient.

Versatile Clothing Care for Optimal Results

The new LG Styler features a high-pressure, handheld steamer that allows users to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments with ease and eliminates the hassle of having to use a separate iron. The high-pressure handy steamer is compact and easily stores inside the Styler. Additionally, the new Styler is equipped with LG's Dual TrueSteam technology which employs two heaters to boil water and generate steam, allowing for more precise control of the steam spray's strength and volume.

The new Dynamic Moving Hanger™ system provides tailored care for various fabrics and types of garments. An advancement from the original Moving Hanger which simply moved side-to-side for dust removal, the Dynamic Moving Hanger™ system provides delicate and powerful garment care. The new system boasts dust removal, drying, and wrinkle mitigation with a twisting motion.

With a built-in ventilation system, the new LG Styler automatically circulates air throughout the room. It offers a dehumidification function that helps provide a pleasant indoor environment and helps prevents clothes from becoming damp after being 'refreshed by Styler'. The new Styler's time-saving Pants Press adopts an upgraded hanging structure that enables sharper, wrinkle-free creases.

Streamline Laundry with EasyUnload™ and EasyLoad™

In an all-new matte black finish, the Mega Capacity Top Load Washer and Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Dryer make laundry easy and energy efficient. The washer features LG's EasyUnload™ design with an angled washer front to provide a more comfortable reach to retrieve stray items from the bottom without sacrificing capacity. Users can quickly move laundry from the washer to dryer with LG's EasyLoad™ 2-way door. The door can open hamper style with a press of the release button and pulling the door down, keeping stray clothing from hitting the ground when loading the dryer, or swing the door open for easy unloading right into the laundry basket below for maximum versatility.

This washer and dryer set is ENERGY STAR® certified. Utilizing AI Wash and AI Sensor Dry™, users can take advantage of built-in intelligence that detects fabric texture and load size to automatically select the optimal wash motions and temperatures. The ezDispense® Automatic Dispenser automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener and does not have to be manually refilled for up to 14 to 25 loads[1]. When connected to the ThinQ app, users can receive alerts on their smartphones when it's time to refill the ezDispense®, making laundry quick, easy, and foolproof. With Smart Pairing™, the washer communicates with the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle[2], making it the ultimate laundry hack. Should you want to select your own wash/dry settings, a sleek LCD digital dial control replaces the typical knobs and buttons.

At 5.5 cubic feet, the washer is one of the largest capacity top load washers in its class[3]. It can accommodate a comforter and full set of king size bedding in a single load while the dryer boasts a 7.3-cubic-foot capacity enabling users to run fewer loads. In addition, the washer has a built-in Water Faucet that helps treat stains on the spot by turning on water in the tub, saving you extra trips to the sink, while the dryer comes equipped with TurboSteam™ technology to steam and refresh clothes in between washes.

Effortless All-in-One Floor Cleaning

LG's new CordZero™ A9X All-in-One Combi Tower + R5 provides users with a space-saving vacuum solution to help make cleaning effortless and efficient. The All-in-One tower docking station accommodates the A9X stick vacuum and R5 robot vacuum, in addition to up to six nozzles and accessories. While docked, the tower station automatically empties the dustbins of both vacuums with Auto Empty technology and charges both vacuums' batteries for streamlined cleaning. In addition, the stick vacuum features KOMPRESSOR™ technology to condense dust and dirt in the bin so you can empty less often.

Users can customize settings for the station and vacuums remotely via the ThinQ App or on the 2.3" LCD touch screen.

The A9X comes equipped with LG's durable Smart Inverter Motor™ that spins rapidly without friction to create powerful suction delivering strong and dependable cleaning performance. The lightweight stick vacuum is designed to maneuver easily throughout the home, and includes a Dual BatteryPack™. Additionally, the A9X comes with removable, washable filters.

The Robot CordZero R5 vacuums and mops at the same time enabling a quicker way to clean floors throughout the entire house. Equipped with a 360 LiDAR sensor, the vacuum can recognize structures within the house to maneuver around obstacles to avoid hitting furniture or falling downstairs.

Visitors attending KBIS 2024 can tour LG's full lineup of home appliance products at booth #W2343 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Feb. 27Feb. 29. For more information on all LG products, visit www.lg.com. 

[1] Based on 9-13 lb. loads in normal mode, up to 14 loads when using detergent and softener; up to 25 loads when using both compartments to dispense detergent only. Always use HE (High-Efficiency) detergent with this washer. Use the ezDispense® Nozzle Clean function to periodically clean the reservoirs or before changing the softener reservoir to a detergent reservoir and vice versa.

[2] Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

[3] Based on manufacturer's published specs of top load washers with a width of 27 inches or less (January 2024). 

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com. 

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina
[email protected]
+1 917-386-4213

Jennifer Tayebi
[email protected] 
 +1 734-395-0780

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Also from this source

LG BEGINS U.S. ROLLOUT OF 2024 OLED evo TV LINEUP

LG BEGINS U.S. ROLLOUT OF 2024 OLED evo TV LINEUP

LG Electronics USA today announced pricing and availability of its 2024 OLED evo TV lineup featuring the most advanced range of LG OLED evo TVs...
LG HOME APPLIANCES DEMONSTRATE COMPANY'S STRONG COMMITMENT TO ELECTRIFICATION AT KBIS 2024

LG HOME APPLIANCES DEMONSTRATE COMPANY'S STRONG COMMITMENT TO ELECTRIFICATION AT KBIS 2024

LG Electronics home appliances featured at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show this week in Las Vegas demonstrate the company's commitment to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.