AWARD-WINNING LUXURY BEDDING BRAND, REST, ANNOUNCES EDUCATIONAL SLEEP AWARENESS INITIATIVE

Program Aims to Build Community and Reveal What's Under the Covers Around the Science of Sleep

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning luxury bedding brand, RestⓇ, is pleased to announce the launch of its educational Sleep Awareness Initiative beginning on March 10 - the first day of daylight savings - and going through November 3, 2024. The program is intended to enhance and deliver high-quality, personalized experiences for all sleepers, while also building a strong community that is interested in learning more about the importance of and science behind sleep. Rest's Sleep Awareness Initiative will include online webinars hosted by Sleep Expert Dr. Whitney Roban, a giveback collaboration, release of limited run products, deep discounts and more.

"Since launching Rest in 2022, we have increasingly found opportunities to evolve, not only helping hot sleepers find relief through our cooling products, but by really touting the art and science behind the brand," said Rest Co-Founder, Andy Nguyen. "By establishing more awareness around sleep, our latest and most important initiative to date, has the potential for us to bring people together around our company's mission, and reach sleepers all over the world who are looking for ways to wake up feeling more rested."

RestⓇ is tapping into a larger conversation about sleep awareness by hosting educational webinars with Dr. Whitney Roban, who will be leading the discussions and answering questions about how to improve sleep habits, while also sharing proven, science-backed tips and tricks for sleeping more soundly. In addition, RestⓇ will also provide weekly sleep tips on their blog and social media channels.

"Sleep deprivation has a negative impact on every aspect of our daily lives, whereas healthy sleep significantly improves our overall health and well-being," explains Dr. Whitney Roban. "The fact that Rest is working on bringing more attention to sleep education, as a way to help further support consumers, truly speaks to their commitment to raising the bar for what the brand stands for and setting high standards in what they produce."

The Sleep Awareness Initiative will also feature an ongoing giveback collaboration with Lotus House, the largest homeless women's shelter in the United States. RestⓇ will donate returned, lightly- or never-used bedding to outfit Lotus House shelter beds. RestⓇ will also offer consumers deep discounts on select products, opportunities to access limited-run colors and much more over the duration of the program.

Rest's award-winning cooling products are unique for their thermoregulating properties, making them silky-soft and perfect for hot and cold sleepers alike. The innovative EvercoolⓇ fabric has been recognized for its luxurious feel and science-backed cooling mechanisms. For more information, please visit www.restduvet.com.

ABOUT REST®

By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, function and technology, Rest® products are crafted to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Through a direct-to-consumer approach, Rest® offers customers premium products without the luxury price tags. Since launching, Rest® products have won a range of awards. Rest's Evercool® Cooling Comforter took home Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Award within the "coziest comforters" category, winning the title of "Game-Changing Chill." Rest's Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set received an Apartment Therapy 2023 Best List Award for Best Cooling Sheets, and Rest's Premium Duvet was given a 2023 Cosmopolitan Love Badge. To learn more, please visit www.restduvet.com.

