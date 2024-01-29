Award-winning marketing agency opens internal training platform to public

~ Allows marketers at any career stage to keep pace with change ~

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, is announcing the roll out of 'LEWIVERSITY'. This is a training facility to allow marketers at any career stage to learn from working professionals about the latest developments and applications.

It offers courses focused on practical examples from current industry experts in communications, PR and marketing using experience across all sectors from around the world.

The platform provides insight into creativity, communications and marketing with over twenty courses. Delegates have the option to enroll with either on-demand, virtual or in-person courses, each of which has a wide range of course selections. New courses will be added each month.

"Our goal is nothing less than a real-world training experience delivered by experts who are out there every day tackling challenges. We want to give everyone a chance to learn from contemporary practitioners," said Jennifer Wu, VP, People APAC & EMEA at TEAM LEWIS. "Marketing technologies are evolving quickly. These courses are an extension of the development learning we deliver internally. By extending this to the market, it will also help industry practitioners remain in the know about the latest tools, trends, and strategies."

The programme caters to entry-level and experienced marketers, as well as career changers or those with a keen interest in marketing. The flexible membership model, ensures a diverse and comprehensive learning experience to all.

"The changes we're seeing offer so much opportunity. This training facility will help many more talented professionals reach their potential," said Chris Lewis, CEO and Founder of TEAM LEWIS.

To learn more about LEWIVERSITY or sign up for a course, please visit https://www.lewiversity.com/.

