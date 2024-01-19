Award-Winning Maternity Wear Brand Kindred Bravely Launches Signature Sublime® Contour Hands-Free Pumping & Nursing Bra

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mom-favorite maternity and nursing brand, Kindred Bravely, unveiled the newest addition to its best-selling Sublime® Collection, which is known and loved by moms nationwide. The innovative Signature Sublime® Contour Hands-Free Pumping & Nursing Bra is the T-shirt bra pumping moms have been dreaming of, combining a classic bra design with hands-free pumping functionality. An all-in-one bra featuring Kindred Bravely's patented EasyClip®, which allows pumping, nursing, or both simultaneously, this highly requested product is an exciting development in Kindred Bravely's assortment.

Kindred Bravely is the gold standard of apparel for maternity and breastfeeding, and its latest bra provides effortless contouring and comfort for moms from pregnancy to postpartum and beyond. Inspired by the success of the Signature Sublime® Contour Nursing & Maternity Bra, which is already a customer favorite - as Louisa says, "Absolutely love this bra. I have tried other nursing bras and they do not compare on any level. It's comfortable, supportive and the best thing I have ever bought myself" - the new Contour Pumping Bra has an additional pumping layer to give moms even more versatility.

With its sleek, fixed-padding design and flattering neckline, the brand-new Contour Pumping & Nursing Bra stands out from other pumping bra styles while maintaining the level of support that the award-winning Sublime® Collection is known for. Available in Black, Beige, and Twilight, it has adjustable straps, allowing moms to find optimal comfort and support throughout the day, whether they're pumping or nursing. The bra is available in standard sizing S-1X as well as Kindred Bravely's exclusive Busty sizing, made specifically to support larger breasts, great for those with F cups and above.

"The Contour Pumping Bra is a game changer - a classic bra silhouette and feel with the functionality of hands-free pumping," shares Jenivive Bernbeck, Kindred Bravely's Technical Designer. "This bra provides structure and comfort with fixed cups and a soft, seamless design, without underwires or bulk. It has the same Kindred Bravely clip-down access and hands-free support as our Sublime® Hands-Free Pumping Bra but with a smooth T-shirt bra appearance."

As a company built and run by moms, Kindred Bravely knows how demanding motherhood can be and provides invaluable support through its carefully designed products and uplifting community. To date, Kindred Bravely has donated over 90,000 bras and over $4 million to organizations that support underserved mothers.

ABOUT KINDRED BRAVELY

Kindred Bravely has been the go-to for comfortable, functional maternity and breastfeeding clothes since 2015, helping moms on the transformational journey of motherhood. The award-winning company also brings moms a supportive community, best-in-class customer care, and relatable, educational content - all intended to make things easier for them. Named #762 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies in the US, Kindred Bravely is here for moms no matter where they are on their motherhood journeys.

