Award-Winning NM Dementia Care Provider Elevates Staff Performance Through Newly Launched Program

Arts-Based, Research-Driven Training Equips Caregivers to Provide Compassionate, Personalized Care for Dementia and Aging Needs—No Artistic Experience Required

RIO RANCHO, N.M., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTEAM Health has unveiled The ART of High-Performance Caregiving, a groundbreaking new training program designed to enhance caregiving for aging populations, including those with dementia. Launching December 18-19, 2024, at Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho, NM, the program builds on a 2023 pilot collaboration that delivered remarkable results. This transformative experience equips caregivers with skills in critical thinking, resilience, and emotional intelligence to foster compassionate, supportive care.

"Through these workshops, our staff have widened their caregiving toolkits to include more problem solving, creativity, and resilience in their work behaviors and with our seniors living with dementia. We see the impact of the training in the quality of care we provide daily," says Lena Ernst, Ph.D., founder and clinical director for Retreat Healthcare (Rio Rancho, NM). "The art-based, hands-on learning experiences for all staff inspire them toward a kinder, gentler approach to their profession. The intersection of self-care and teamwork that is woven throughout the training is consistent with our organizational values and goals."

The ART of High-Performance Caregiving was developed in collaboration with Creating Futures that Work, an organization renowned as a pioneer in leadership and innovation training. ESTEAM Health's model integrates the use of Exercise, Science, Technology, Engagement, Arts, and Medicine to empower caregivers with a comprehensive set of tools.

"These tools, while being fun, help staff understand and support the cognitive and emotional states of aging residents," said Alyssa Janney, ESTEAM Health Founder and CEO. "By partnering with Creating Futures that Work, we're able to deliver a program that not only meets practical caregiving needs but also provides a deeply empathetic approach to understanding residents' unique brain states. This allows caregivers to tailor interactions that enhance residents' comfort, dignity, and success."

The ART of High-Performance Caregiving utilizes active learning experiences grounded in National Science Foundation-funded research. The core approach empowers caregivers with creativity, adaptability, and empathy through arts-based activities shown to be highly effective by the research with no artistic experience required. Additionally, the training includes flexibility, strength, mindfulness, cognitive strategies, and nutrition-focused elements to enhance overall caregiver well-being. This approach goes beyond technical skills, fostering holistic abilities like emotional intelligence to equip caregivers to address the nuanced needs of residents. Following this second pilot, ESTEAM Health will make The ART of High-Performance Caregiving available nationally, helping aging care facilities adopt this evidence-based and compassionate training model.

For more information on ESTEAM Health's training programs, please visit esteamhealth.com or contact Lane Davy at (505) 433-4054.

About ESTEAM Health

Founded by Alyssa Janney, ESTEAM Health delivers cutting-edge training that combines critical thinking, physical wellness, and positive psychology with arts-based experiential learning. Dedicated to enhancing quality and compassion in aging care, ESTEAM Health's programs empower caregivers with the skills and insights needed to deliver high-quality, person-centered care.

About Creating Futures that Work

Creating Futures that Work is a New York City-based, award-winning organization that specializes in arts-based experiential learning. Co-founded by thought leaders from MIT, American Express, and Carnegie Hall, as well as the founder of The Art of Science Learning, the organization brings over 10 years of NSF-funded research to its training models, fostering creativity, resilience, and collaboration across diverse sectors.

About Retreat Healthcare

Located in Rio Rancho, NM, Retreat Healthcare is a trusted aging care facility known for compassionate, high-quality care. As a Joint Commissioned accredited memory and assisted living program, Retreat Healthcare is dedicated to fostering a supportive, team-oriented environment that promotes the well-being of both residents and caregiving staff.

