Award Winning Professor from Weizmann Institute Yonina Eldar Joins Arbe's Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, announced today that Prof. Yonina Eldar, an award-winning professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science joins Arbe's Board of Directors. Prof. Eldar is a world-recognized radar expert and will now provide her novel expertise to the compaAny.

"I am thrilled to join Arbe's Board of Directors, a company at the forefront of radar innovation, poised to revolutionize safety in driver assistance solutions and autonomous vehicles," says Prof. Eldar. "Arbe's perception radar stands out prominently within the industry, offering advanced radar technology with ultra-high resolution and exceptional free space mapping, pushing the boundaries of what the industry once considered possible to achieve."

Eldar heads the Signal Acquisition Modeling and Processing Lab (SAMPL) and the Center for Biomedical Engineering at the Weizmann Institute. She is known for her revolutionary work on sub-Nyquist sampling, published over 400 journal articles, registered more than 20 patents, and has won over forty-five awards including The Amazon Research Award (2022), Premium Award for Best Paper in IET Radar, Sonar & Navigation (2021), IEEE SPS Signal Processing Magazine Best Column Award (2021), Google Research Faculty Award (2020), and many more. Additionally, Elder serves as a Visiting Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Visiting Researcher at Princeton University; Adjunct Professor at Northeastern University; Adjunct Professor at Duke University; Visiting Scientist at the Broad Institute; and Distinguished Visiting Professor at Tsinghua University.

Eldar is the member of many IEEE committees, including the IEEE Committees Member of the IEEE Signal Processing Society Board of Governors, Integrated Sensing and Communication Emerging Technology Initiative, IEEE Kiyo Tomiyasu Award Committee, and many more. She earned a BSc in both Physics and Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University and earned her Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"Prof. Eldar brings to Arbe a level of expertise possessed by very few, earning her global recognition," says Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer at Arbe. "We are excited about her addition to our board of directors. It was evident to us the value she would bring to Arbe and, consequently, the value she will contribute to the automotive industry."

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in China, Germany and the United States.

