Award-Winning SLS Baha Mar Announces Axel Gasser As Vice President & General Manager

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, a leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands, and SLS Baha Mar, the first international SLS property located at Baha Mar resort destination in The Bahamas, are pleased to announce Axel Gasser as Vice President and General Manager. Gasser brings over 20 years of hospitality leadership experience to SLS Baha Mar where he will oversee and lead all hotel operations as well as manage the property's various senior leadership teams while continuing to enhance the guest experience of the flagship property.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO, sbe states: "I am very proud to welcome Axel to SLS Baha Mar after his tremendous success in launching Mondrian Doha. He is the perfect leader for our first international SLS at Baha Mar and he will work very closely with our partner and Baha Mar President, Mr. Graeme Davis and his team. Axel has a deep understanding of the sbe vision, and we look forward to having him at the helm of this dynamic beachfront property to continue raising the bar of innovation in hospitality with his signature style and energy."

Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar states: "We are delighted to welcome Axel to our roster of talented leaders at Baha Mar, and look forward to his contributions as we successfully continue to develop our associates, offer exceptional experiences to our guests, and drive the tourism to The Bahamas to even greater heights. We believe his experience will be integral to the continued success of SLS Baha Mar and in turn, the entire integrated resort destination."

Prior to arriving at SLS Baha Mar, Gasser served as the General Manager of Mondrian Doha in Qatar where he led a team of 450 associates to its recognition as the "Best Luxury Design Hotel on the Continent" at World Luxury Hotels Awards. At Mondrian Doha he oversaw eight food & beverage outlets, including two celebrity destination restaurants, CUT by Wolfgang Puck and Morimoto; the largest ESPA spa in the region; and major global productions including Jennifer Lopez's first ever private concert in the region; Royal Weddings and international fashion shows. Gasser also served as the Complex General Manager for Starwood Hotels & Resorts in Aspen, Colorado where he was tasked with re-structuring the 400-key complex with five food & beverage venues and a 28,000-square-foot conference center. Along with Starwood, Gasser has worked with several leading hotel brands including Mayfair Hotel and Spa and Marriott Hotels in Miami and ASI Hotels in Austria.

The first international SLS hotel and the Caribbean's very first lifestyle resort, SLS Baha Mar opened its doors in Fall 2017, introducing a new style of hospitality to The Bahamas. Set along 3,000 feet of white sand beach in Nassau, the property features 299 guest rooms, two pools – one of which doubles as a day club, Privilege – Bond nightclub, and an array of sbe restaurants and bars. The global hospitality lifestyle company currently operates 10 venues at the Baha Mar resort: Carna by Dario Cecchini, Fi'lia, Katsuya, Cleo, Umami Burger, Bungalow Pool Bar & Grill, Skybar, Bond, Privilege and Monkey Bar at SLS Baha Mar. The SLS brand is an integral part of sbe's global expansion, with plans for 25 additional locations nationally and internationally in cities including Washington D.C, Cancun, Bangkok, and Doha.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 25 hotels and over 170 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, Fi'lia, Leynia and Diez & Seiz by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and features 20 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

SOURCE Baha Mar