Award-winning Study by MoneyRates.com Reveals Best and Worst States for Healthcare

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare is a leading issue for the 2020 presidential election. Though a hot topic for national debate, healthcare conditions are highly localized. MoneyRates.com released its second annual healthcare study which found sharp divisions from state to state and the District of Columbia (D.C.). Eight factors were analyzed based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Kaiser Family Foundation:

1. Health insurance coverage 5. Adequacy of nursing care staffing 2. Reported health status 6. Adequacy of medical office staffing 3. Child immunization coverage 7. Hospital affordability 4. Infant mortality rates 8. Health insurance affordability

The award-winning study found, based on an average ranking of the criteria, Massachusetts as the best state for healthcare for the second year in a row. It has the highest percentage of its population covered by health insurance, the highest rate of child immunization and finished in the top ten in three other categories. South Carolina ranked as the worst state overall for healthcare. It was among the 10 worst states for child immunization, nursing care staffing and doctor's office staffing.



The top 10 states for best and worst healthcare

Rank States with the Best Healthcare Rank States with the Worst Healthcare 1 Massachusetts 1 South Carolina 2 Connecticut 2 Alaska 3 North Dakota 3 New Mexico 4 Iowa 4 Oklahoma 5 Vermont 5 Georgia 6 Nebraska 6 Arizona 7 Rhode Island 7 Idaho 8 Minnesota 8 Texas 9 South Dakota 9 North Carolina 9 Tennessee 10 Mississippi

The study also revealed striking differences among states including:

Texans are six times more likely to be without health insurance than Massachusettsans

Children in Georgia are about twice as likely to go without immunizations than in Massachusetts

are about twice as likely to go without immunizations than in Infant mortality rates are at least twice as high in 13 states and D.C. than in Vermont

The average cost of a day of hospital inpatient care is three times as high in Oregon than in Montana

than in Relative to the size of its elderly population, Alaska has merely one-seventh as much staff for nursing care facilities as North Dakota

has merely one-seventh as much staff for nursing care facilities as Doctor's offices in Idaho have less than half the staff as Pennsylvania and three other states relative to the size of the state's population

"When people debate the cost or availability of healthcare, they may not realize they could be talking about very different things depending on where they live. Information like this can help inform people's decisions about where to live or retire," says Richard Barrington, a Senior Financial Advisor for MoneyRates.com. "From a political perspective, it can also tell them whether they should expect their local leaders to deliver better results."

MoneyRates.com created an interactive comparison map in the last study to help consumers review the conditions of each state. To further assist users, the site included an interactive table where they can filter by state, subcategory and overall health conditions.

To view each state's ranking with full methodology visit, https://www.money-rates.com/research-center/compare-healthcare-by-state.htm

Methodology

MoneyRates.com used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Kaiser Family Foundation and ranked all 50 states plus the District of Columbia on performance in eight categories (found here). Then the overall rankings were based on the average of rankings across all categories. Finally, the site classified state-by-state conditions in each category the way you might describe a person's health:

Robust - the best 20 percent

the best 20 percent Healthy - the next 20 percent

the next 20 percent Average - the middle 20 percent

the middle 20 percent Frail - the next 20 percent

the next 20 percent Critical - the bottom 20 percent

