Award-Winning TCG Gods Unchained Confirms First IP Crossover with Highly Anticipated Title, Guild of Guardians

Cosmic Horror Expansion Pack Unleashes the Dread into the World of Eucos, Debuting New Cards and Gameplay Mechanics

SYDNEY, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, today announced the release of 'Dread Awakening' - the next major expansion pack for Gods Unchained (GU), the leading web3 trading card game (TCG). The 148-card set drops on April 23 and will debut the first-ever crossover between Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians - one of the most highly anticipated web3 games of the year boasting more than 1 million pre-registered players, also published by Immutable Games.

The first major expansion pack of Gods Unchained Season 2, 'Dread Awakening' follows the unleashing of the Dread as it spills over from Guild of Guardians into the world of Eucos in GU, bringing to life the darkness and altering GU in new ways for players. The deck's Cosmic Horror theme echoes the ominous developers in the universe, and introduces new mechanics and cards that will reshape the meta and hint to a bigger world than ever imagined.

"This was a really fun expansion for us to work on because we've been able to lean into the creativity and lore of Guild of Guardians, while working really closely and collaboratively with a team that is quite literally, sitting right next to me. We've been dropping hints about the Dread and a possible IP crossover, but today, I'm excited that we are finally able to confirm that our vision is finally here," said Gods Unchained Executive Producer, Daniel Paez.

"What makes this even more exciting for me is the anticipation of things to come from this collaboration. IP crossovers are just the tip of the potential we can unleash with web3 gaming - true game interoperability is right around the corner."

Players will also have the ability to unpack their packs, build their deck against the Dread, and battle on the go, following the successful mobile release of Gods Unchained this past February. Since the game's availability on iOS and Android devices, GU has seen over 60 percent increase in monthly active users.

"We are bringing Gods Unchained to more players than ever before - starting with our launch on Epic Games Store and Amazon Prime Gaming, and now, through mobile devices around the world," continued Paez. "The demand is here and whether we're launching on new platforms, new devices, or introducing new game mechanics to players, we're going to keep innovating."

'Dread Awakening' will be available for purchase on April 23 at 11:00 AM, Sydney local time. For more information, visit: Gods Unchained .

Play Gods Unchained on your desktop (PC or Mac) by downloading from the Epic Games Store .

Gods Unchained Mobile companion app can be downloaded now on Google Play and Apple's App Store .

About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectables, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles. Led by Executive Producer Daniel Paez (Blizzard and Activision) and Chris Clay (former Game Director of Magic The Gathering Arena), Gods Unchained is enjoyed daily by a loyal community of trading card OGs and web3 enthusiasts alike.

For more information, visit: Gods Unchained.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

SOURCE Immutable Games