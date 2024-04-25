Awardco Accelerates Growth Strategy with Key Leadership Hire Ryan Jackson

Appointing Jackson as President signals a new era of growth for the company as he brings decades of experience and expertise to Awardco's category-defining technology.

LEHI, Utah, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading provider of employee recognition and rewards solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Jackson as President. With over 15 years experience in leadership roles at industry-leading companies Qualtrics and MX, Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Awardco team.

Ryan Jackson, Awardco President

Prior to joining Awardco, Ryan spent over a decade at Qualtrics in leadership roles, most recently leading North America Enterprise Sales. Ryan was instrumental in Qualtrics' growth, including the company's 2021 IPO, where he helped establish the company as a leader in the experience management space.

In his new role, Ryan is responsible for driving Awardco's strategy and growth, focusing on expanding market reach, fostering strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to clients. With a proven record of success in building high-performing sales teams and driving revenue growth, Ryan will play a pivotal part in accelerating Awardco's growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Awardco team," said Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco. "His deep industry expertise and leadership experience make him the ideal candidate to lead Awardco's efforts as we continue to grow and scale. We're confident Ryan will play a key role in driving our company's success and delivering value to our clients."

"I'm absolutely ecstatic to be joining Awardco," said Ryan Jackson. "Helping organizations recognize the good is foundational in today's work environment, and more and more organizations are seeing that. We have big goals and I'm excited about the future and what it means for our clients as we continue to innovate as the category leader in employee recognition."

Ryan holds an MBA in Business Administration from Utah State University and is passionate about driving business growth through strategic sales initiatives and customer-centric solutions.

About Awardco

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that boosts employee productivity, reduces spend on disorganized rewards programs, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco has the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management. Get a demo at www.awardco.com/start .

