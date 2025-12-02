Awardco launches new mobile app, delivering the industry's most flexible mobile experience for recognition and rewards

Awardco's new native app and best-in-class Progressive Web App combine to create the most powerful mobile recognition solution on the market.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading employee recognition and rewards platform, today announced the launch of its new native mobile app, expanding the company's mobile capabilities and strengthening its ability to serve offline, frontline, and deskless workforces. Combined with Awardco's established Progressive Web App (PWA)—a capability unmatched by all competitors—this release delivers the industry's most flexible, scalable mobile experience for employee recognition and rewards.

Designed so organizations can reach every employee wherever work happens, the new Awardco app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The native experience enables employees to recognize peers, redeem rewards, participate in incentive programs, complete surveys, and stay engaged with company culture directly from their mobile device.

"With both the native app and the Progressive Web App, we have the industry's best and most scalable mobile offering for companies around the globe," said Dillon Winspear, VP of Product at Awardco. "The native app expands direct access for deskless employees, while the PWA provides a customizable, lightweight, always-up-to-date experience. Together they ensure recognition is always within reach."

In addition to the native app, Awardco's Progressive Web App offers key advantages not available in mobile-only solutions such as custom branding, bypassing app store downloads, launching instantly from a home screen, and delivering an experience that is always up to date without requiring updates or device storage. This unique dual-approach gives organizations complete flexibility in how they deploy and scale recognition across diverse teams and environments.

With 80% of the global workforce working away from a desk, mobile access is essential for building strong cultures of appreciation and connection. Awardco's combined mobile solution ensures recognition reaches teams in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, logistics, field service, hospitality, and other industries where traditional digital tools often fall short.

